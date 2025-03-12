It’s a Chu-mas Miracle as Chuhai Labs reveals Wild Blue

Today’s Humble Games Showcase revealed some brand new titles coming from the publishing arm or Humble Bundle, Inc. and one of them might sound familiar to those who enjoyed some 16bit dogfighting (I say “sound” cause the teaser showed absolutely no footage or screenshots…but we have some embedded below).

That’s because Giles Goddard, one of the original programmers for Star Fox and his team at Chuhai Labs is going to create a modern take on the on-rails shooting title. Dubbed Wild Blue, you’ll be taking to the skies as an anthropomorphic pilot, Bowie Stray and the Blue Bombers as you zip through various environments confronting the armies of the evil Baron, who seeks to disrupt the peace of these skies!

Modernized controls, a satisfying gameplay loop, exciting action will be tied together with anime visuals. My only hope is that the dialogue in-game will be just nonsensical warbles rather than actual voice acting…perhaps it could be a toggle.

Wild Blue has a listing on Steam where you can wishlist the title today and those looking to be proactive in receiving updates on the title can join the Chuhai Labs’ Discord Server.

Wild Blue screens:



Wild Blue | World Premiere Teaser | Humble Games Showcase 2025



