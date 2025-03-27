Patapon are on the march again, this time onto the Switch and PC as well as PS5!



Your eyes aren’t deceiving you, you did see Patapon on a Nintendo Direct and they will be migrating to the new lands including the PC and PS5.

Assume the role of the Mighty One and bang the war drums to lead your diminutive followers to the promised land! Visually remastered and with some quality of life features added, you build the army you want to lead and arm them with over 400 pieces of weapons and equipment to ensure they see the dawn of another day. Can you help the Patapon drive out the Zigoton and return them to their rightful place at Earthend?

Patapon 1+2 Replay will be available on PC, Switch and the PlayStation 5 this July 11th, 2025.

PATAPON 1+2 Replay – Announcement Trailer



PATAPON 1+2 Replay screens:

Become the Mighty One and lead the Patapon tribe on a quest to reclaim their home and discover the fabled Earthend in the upcoming PATAPON 1+2 REPLAY, bringing the critically acclaimed rhythm-based action-adventure to new players on consoles and PC. Published by Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., the beloved first two games in the series known for their charming aesthetic, inspired art style and memorable soundtrack will be available in an all-in-one bundle suitable for longtime fans and new players alike. PATAPON 1+2 REPLAY marches to battle beginning July 11, for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. Visit the official website for more information and for pre-order details: https://www.bandainamcoent.com/games/patapon-1-plus-2-replay Having lived in the desolate frontier for years, the Patapon tribe was driven from their home by the Zigoton army. This drove them to become fierce warrior spirits that can only be commanded by the beat of the war drum, played by the Mighty One(the player). Their wait has finally come to an end as the drums of war are heard once again by the Almighty’s return to guide the Patapon tribe through their adventures to fight against challenging enemies and return them to their homeland. PATAPON 1+2 REPLAY compiles the first two entries in the PATAPON series, which debuted on Sony’s PlayStation®Portable (PSP) in 2007 and 2008, respectively. The title is a 2D-platform game which offers a unique blend of rhythm-based action and real-time strategy, where players must overcome their enemies and return the Patapon to Earthend. As the Almighty, players will be tasked with following rhythmic commands intertwined with a catchy soundtrack set in charming and colorful environments. Players will find the game easy to jump into with its intuitive and rhythm-based controls and will ultimately need to hone their skills for precise timing and tactical thinking to maintain the rhythm to truly master the Patapon tribe. Along with updated graphics, players can now choose between three difficulty settings (Normal, Easy and Hard). Players can also customize their army with troops varying in distinct roles and combat styles such as the flag-waving “Hatapon” who leads the charge, the horse-riding “Kibapon” who charges into battle, and the bow-wielding “Yumipon” who strikes from afar. Patapons can also be enhanced by combining items collected from rare materials through stages and missions. With over 400 types of weapons and equipment, players can build their personalized Patapon unit and tackle diverse stages and formidable enemies.