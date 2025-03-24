People with hemophobia need not apply as Com2uS’s newest RPG based on TOUGEN ANKI: Legend of the Cursed Blood is announced

At this past weekend’s AnimeJapan we learned that TOUGEN ANKI: Legend of the Cursed Blood will be making a major media push in 2025. The manga which has been serialized in Weekly Shōnen Champion since 2020 and started seeing release in the US in late 2024 revealed it will be getting an anime adaptation set to air in 2025 as well as a mobile RPG developed by Korean developer Com2uS.

Com2uS is no stranger to the mobile games space, having developed titles such as Summoners Wars series, The Walking Dead: All-Stars and several MLB licensed titles (I personally spent way too much time with their HomeRun Battle 3D…). The company has stated their Tougen Anki game will be made using “3D modeling and cutting-edge technology” in hopes of keeping with the anime’s aesthetic. Com2uS also released a short clip showcasing what fans can expect visually from the title. The title is set to release on mobile and PC platforms although no release window has been revealed.

TV Animation 'TOUGEN ANKI' Mobile Game - First Reveal at AJ 2025!

