Experience ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist at full power with new modes in its latest update

Players who have completed Binary Haze Interactive’s ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist will have another reason to return to the title now that the game’s 1.1.0 update has gone live.

Those seeking a higher challenge can replay the game in New Game+ mode, allowing Lilac to begin her quest anew with a majority of her upgrades and equipment intact. Get more out of your relics as you can enhance them further. You’ll need these enhancements as enemies will be tougher and bosses will even employ new tactics, so don’t think the scales have been completely tipped in your favor.

Another mode which will help you garner resources and test your skills as a tuner is the new Boss Rush mode. Re-engage defeated bosses once again and try to crush them as quickly as possible. You can earn fragments that you can use to upgrade Lilac further!

ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist is available now on PC, Switch, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation platform.

ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist v1.10 update: