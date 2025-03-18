Become a ghoul and live a life without limits* in Fallout 76’s newest update

Ghouls, whether you love’em or hate’em, Fallout 76’s finally gonna give you a chance to be’em! That’s right with the game’s newest update the Ghoul Within, give up your humanity and become something more! Instead of cowering at the sight of radiation and embrace it!

This first in the franchise opportunity won’t be for someone who’s just popped into the game, unfortunately. You’ll need to have completed certain quests and be at level 50 in order to experience this different way of living in Appalachia. However once you’ve gone ghoul, you’ll have access to over 30 new perk cards, you won’t have to worry about hunger or thirst, but you’ll have to worry about the Feral meter, which when depleted will have some interesting effects as well as the disdain of all the humans who just aren’t as progressive as you are! Thankfully, unlike in real life if you can’t cut it as a ghoul you can revert to your human form for free one per player character and you can convert back to a ghoul by purchasing a ghoulification token from the game’s Atomic Shop. However no one should be allowed to be this indecisive without a cost…so pick something and stick to it!

This update also sees the launch of the game’s 20th season dubbed “Glow of the Ghoul” whose rewards will be very ghoul-centric and very irradiated. If you’re a member of Fallout 1st, you get even more rewards out of the season such as extra unlockables.

Fallout 76 is available now on PC, PS4 and Xbox One X|S and Ghoul Within update as well as the Season 20: Glow of the Ghoul is live today!

Fallout 76: Ghoul Within Launch Trailer



Fallout 76: Ghoul Within Launch Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Fallout 76 – Season 20: Glow of the Ghoul



Fallout 76 - Season 20: Glow of the Ghoul

Watch this video on YouTube