FUZE finally arrives on PC, because sometimes you don’t want to look at your phone/tablet

As someone who follows PM Studios and their CEO Michael Yum (balbnis on X), I’ve seen the numerous giveaways they’ve done which include the very rare Black Myth Wukong Collector’s Edition. Sadly I wasn’t eligible because I wasn’t a member of the company’s gaming centric social media platform Fuze. I had plenty of excuses, I didn’t want to sign up for another thing, don’t I already do reviews here, friends…who need them, but one excuse I’ve used to refrain from joining the platform is going out the window.

Fuze revealed at today’s Future Games Show: Spring Showcase that the social media platform is now available on PC (via web browser). Catalog and curate your video game collection, share your personal top 10 and connect with gamers around the world with similar tastes based on the games you’ve rated. The site is even running a contest to welcome new users to the service where 20 new Fuzers can win 20 Steam giftcards to put towards games they’ve been dying to check out!

While some of the features are still locked to the platform’s mobile apps, the ability to browse the service via web browser feels like a major step for the viability of Fuze.

Fuze is available now on iOS and Android.

Also Michael, if you’re reading this…Sell me one of those Black Myth Wukong Collector’s Editions! This is me shooting my shot…poorly!