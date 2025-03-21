Shadow gets some exclusive levels and a mission in the latest Sonic Dream Team update

Sonic Dream Team, the Apple Arcade exclusive Sonic 3D adventure title, got a pretty solid update this week thanks to Sega.

Solid, in this instance, means more Shadow the Hedgehog in the form of a trio of exclusive new levels and a special mission for the more serious hedgehog character.

Check out some new screens and a trailer from the update, and read on for details as well!  Hit up the official site for all the latest Sonic Dream Team info as well.

Sonic Dream Team – Shadow Levels Update Trailer

Sonic Dream Team – March 2025 update screens:

Today, SEGA released the latest update for Sonic Dream Team – the 3D Sonic the Hedgehog action-platformer, playable exclusively on Apple Arcade, Apple’s game subscription service that offers unlimited access to an evolving collection of more than 200 incredibly fun games. This update adds three new Shadow-exclusive levels to Adventure mode. These stages introduce a special mission that challenges the player to traverse a larger level, pathfinding back and forth whilst destroying nodes of nightmarish corruption spreading throughout the Dreamworld.

To learn more about the update, see below for a breakdown:

  • Three brand-new levels!

    • Scrambled Shores, Dream Factory and Nightmare Maze each have a new Act playable only as Shadow.

    • Unlock them through the Shadow reward track, then explore these corrupted environments in Adventure!

  • New mission

    • Nightmares are spreading through the Dreamworld, sprouting strange nodes of corrupted Magination.

    • Traverse these twisted environments, cleaning up outbreaks before exposing the nightmare’s weak points and destroying them for good!

  • New interactable gameplay toys!

    • Trampolines and tightrope springs help players bound over chasms and up impassible walls.

    • Phase platforms flicker in and out of reality – lock them into position with Chaos Control.

    • Sequenced jump panels let players blast over vast distances with ease!

  • A handful of small improvements

    • Many players have been asking if they can replay the tutorials, so these have now been moved to their own section in the Act select. Have fun!

    • Fixed an issue that stopped players from listening to certain music tracks during their adventures.

    • New SFX for Perfect Boost and Perfect Jump.

Sonic Dream Team is available on Apple Arcade and is playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro.