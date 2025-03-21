Shadow gets some exclusive levels and a mission in the latest Sonic Dream Team update

Sonic Dream Team, the Apple Arcade exclusive Sonic 3D adventure title, got a pretty solid update this week thanks to Sega.

Solid, in this instance, means more Shadow the Hedgehog in the form of a trio of exclusive new levels and a special mission for the more serious hedgehog character.

Check out some new screens and a trailer from the update, and read on for details as well! Hit up the official site for all the latest Sonic Dream Team info as well.

Sonic Dream Team – Shadow Levels Update Trailer



Sonic Dream Team – March 2025 update screens:

Today, SEGA released the latest update for Sonic Dream Team – the 3D Sonic the Hedgehog action-platformer, playable exclusively on Apple Arcade, Apple’s game subscription service that offers unlimited access to an evolving collection of more than 200 incredibly fun games. This update adds three new Shadow-exclusive levels to Adventure mode. These stages introduce a special mission that challenges the player to traverse a larger level, pathfinding back and forth whilst destroying nodes of nightmarish corruption spreading throughout the Dreamworld. To learn more about the update, see below for a breakdown: Three brand-new levels! Scrambled Shores, Dream Factory and Nightmare Maze each have a new Act playable only as Shadow. Unlock them through the Shadow reward track, then explore these corrupted environments in Adventure!

New mission Nightmares are spreading through the Dreamworld, sprouting strange nodes of corrupted Magination. Traverse these twisted environments, cleaning up outbreaks before exposing the nightmare’s weak points and destroying them for good!

New interactable gameplay toys! Trampolines and tightrope springs help players bound over chasms and up impassible walls. Phase platforms flicker in and out of reality – lock them into position with Chaos Control. Sequenced jump panels let players blast over vast distances with ease!

A handful of small improvements Many players have been asking if they can replay the tutorials, so these have now been moved to their own section in the Act select. Have fun! Fixed an issue that stopped players from listening to certain music tracks during their adventures. New SFX for Perfect Boost and Perfect Jump.

Sonic Dream Team is available on Apple Arcade and is playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro.