Shadow gets some exclusive levels and a mission in the latest Sonic Dream Team update

Sonic Dream Team, the Apple Arcade exclusive Sonic 3D adventure title, got a pretty solid update this week thanks to Sega.
Solid, in this instance, means more Shadow the Hedgehog in the form of a trio of exclusive new levels and a special mission for the more serious hedgehog character.
Check out some new screens and a trailer from the update, and read on for details as well! Hit up the official site for all the latest Sonic Dream Team info as well.
Sonic Dream Team – Shadow Levels Update Trailer
Sonic Dream Team – March 2025 update screens:
Today, SEGA released the latest update for Sonic Dream Team – the 3D Sonic the Hedgehog action-platformer, playable exclusively on Apple Arcade, Apple’s game subscription service that offers unlimited access to an evolving collection of more than 200 incredibly fun games. This update adds three new Shadow-exclusive levels to Adventure mode. These stages introduce a special mission that challenges the player to traverse a larger level, pathfinding back and forth whilst destroying nodes of nightmarish corruption spreading throughout the Dreamworld.
To learn more about the update, see below for a breakdown:
-
Three brand-new levels!
-
Scrambled Shores, Dream Factory and Nightmare Maze each have a new Act playable only as Shadow.
-
Unlock them through the Shadow reward track, then explore these corrupted environments in Adventure!
-
New mission
-
Nightmares are spreading through the Dreamworld, sprouting strange nodes of corrupted Magination.
-
Traverse these twisted environments, cleaning up outbreaks before exposing the nightmare’s weak points and destroying them for good!
-
New interactable gameplay toys!
-
Trampolines and tightrope springs help players bound over chasms and up impassible walls.
-
Phase platforms flicker in and out of reality – lock them into position with Chaos Control.
-
Sequenced jump panels let players blast over vast distances with ease!
-
A handful of small improvements
-
Many players have been asking if they can replay the tutorials, so these have now been moved to their own section in the Act select. Have fun!
-
Fixed an issue that stopped players from listening to certain music tracks during their adventures.
-
New SFX for Perfect Boost and Perfect Jump.
Sonic Dream Team is available on Apple Arcade and is playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro.