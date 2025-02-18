The FGC honors its own this past weekend at The EVO Awards

It’s kinda wild how EVO has grown up, from being held in an arcade in Sunnyvale, California to now hosting several events across the world per year, I think the single thing that might act as the event’s big coming out party would be the EVO Awards. Something that looks back and honors those who have contributions help make EVO what it is today.

The first annual Evo Awards took place this past weekend and not only saw awards being given out, but red carpet interviews, game announcements, and exhibitions of classic fighting titles as well as upcoming titles. Winners got to take home trophies adorned with a golden arcade cabinet and Stephen “Sajam” Lyon and Hayao better clear some shelf space as the two managed to led the pack with four wins each.

The 22 categories had some eclectic choices such as Best Button of the Year, Best Dressed, Marketing Campaign of the Year, but also featured awards which speaks to how deep the FGC is such as the Best FGC Local, MFGC Content of the Year and of course Moment of the Year. Hajime “Tokido” Taniguchi, John “Choiboy” Choi and Alex “CaliPower” Valle were inducted into the EVO Hall of Fame and I also appreciate that in the lead up to the award ceremony that EVO put out mini-documentaries on each man on their YouTube channel.

Winners were supposedly by a pure audience vote, even though there was definitely some looseness regarding the voting requirements the list of winners seems to indicate the right people won. A truncated list of the winners are provided below.

Evo Awards Categories and Winners:

Best On-Air Duo WINNER: IFCYipeS + Sajam

Best Pop Off WINNER: Hayao

Match of the Year Award WINNER: Hayao vs FrankieBFG

Comeback of the Year presented by NACON WINNER: Hayao

Best Custom Hardware presented by Chipotle WINNER: Haute Pad T-Series

Marketing Campaign of the Year WINNER: Chipotle – Evo + SFG + TEKKEN 8

Tech of the Year WINNER: Pro KO Leverless by Victrix

Commentator of the Year WINNER: IFCYipeS

They’ve Got Next presented by PlayStation Tournaments WINNER: Noah “NoahtheProdigy” Solis

Best Dressed presented by Zenni WINNER: Tasty Steve

Best Online Series WINNER: TNS Online

Best FGC Local WINNER: Tatakai Tuesday

Best Button of the Year WINNER: Ken Crouching Medium Kick

Best Commentary WINNER: “That is a Worthless Button!” by Justin “JWong” Wong

FGC Content of the Year WINNER: Sajam Slam

FGC Meme of the Year presented by Chipotle WINNER: Attacks IRL

Best FGC Cosplay WINNER: Chonibu

Invitational of the Year WINNER: Sajam TEKKEN Slam

Fighting Game Release of the Year WINNER: TEKKEN 8

Content Creator of the Year WINNER: Sajam

Player of the Year presented by Qiddiya Gaming WINNER: Punk

Moment of the Year presented by Qiddiya Gaming WINNER: Hayao “Moment 38”



While I can’t say I’m technically a member of the FGC, I do enjoy watching it grow from the outside and look forward to what’s next. Will we see another EVO Awards next year? Who will be the next class of players that will be inducted to the Hall of Fame. I’m certain with such dedication and hard working Tournament Operators working behind the scenes, it’s going to be nothing but upward momentum for the foreseeable future.

You can catch the replay of the inaugural EVO Awards on Evo’s Twitch Channel or YouTube Channel and if you want to possibly witness the next big Evo moment, tickets for EVO in Last Vegas is on sale now at https//evo.gg/

