Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is like a melting pot of all the previous Sonic racing games!

I’ll never understand why a character whose defining characteristic is going fast would ever feel compelled to drive a car, but maybe Sonic wants to reduce the wear and tear on the soles of his sneakers, nonetheless we’ve seen several sonic racing games from Sonic-R, Sonic & All-Stars Racing, Sonic Riders and looking to join this illustrious line up is Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

Revealed at the State of Play presentation on February 13th, we were treated to Sonic and Co racing on tracks which feel akin to a roller coaster. Eagle eyed viewers will be able to spot transforming cars, extreme gear from the Sonic Riders franchise and even teleportation rings which kind of found their way into the Sonic continuity via the popular live action films which debuted in 2020. SEGA promises this title will feature customizable vehicles as well as the largest roster in any Sonic game. The latter being intriguing given the Sonic Roster is deep, but perhaps we might see some SEGA All-Stars cameo in this game given CrossWorlds seems to sample features from previous racing titles. Look I just really want to go through some teleportation rings in a forklift, ok!

While no release date has been revealed, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will be coming to PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – Announce Trailer



Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds screens: