Rextro is back in the latest Yooka-Replaylee trailer

For those who missed out on the fun that was Rextro’s Arcade in the original Yooka-Laylee, you’re definitely going to want to check out the new and improved Rextro experience headed to Yooka-Replaylee!

The pixelish arcade dinosaur Rextro has a re-worked arcade platforming experience, as you can see below, and there’s eight new arcade machines to take on along with plenty of medals to obtain and puzzles to solve.

Check out the new trailer and screens and some details below. Check out Yooka-Replaylee on console platforms and the PC… when Playtonic finally announces a release date.

Yooka-Replaylee – Rextro Bytes screens:

Yooka-Replaylee | Rextro Bytes Back!:



It’s finally his turn! 10 years of Playtonic is officially in full force as we are ready to share the next big Yooka-Replaylee update: our favourite pixel-perfect dinosaur wants to show off his brand-new, re-worked arcade! Play as Rextro himself and take on his shiny new platforming puzzles across eight upgraded arcade machines. Defeat the Megabyte enemies, collect your medals and exchange them for Pagies