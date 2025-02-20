EA Sports NHL 25 predicts Canada will win the NHL 4 Nations-Face Off Championship

With the big NHL 4 Nations-Face Off Championship happening in just a few hours (give or take) at Boston’s TD Garden, EA Sports has taken it upon themselves to unleash the latest version of NHL 25 to simulate the event and come back with a prediction of sorts.

So even before the puck drops for the Canada vs United States matchup tonight at 5pm PT/8pm ET, EA has given Canada a 4-3 overtime victory after the apparently exciting match. There’s no video of the simulation unfortunately, though there’s a set of screens and a blog post which breaks it down right here: https://www.ea.com/games/nhl/nhl-25/news/four-nations-sim.

NHL 25 – NHL 4 Nations-Face Off Championship:

Check out some details below too!

Both teams kept breaking ties throughout the simulated contest and traded goals from Nathan MacKinnon (Canada), Auston Matthews (USA), Sidney Crosby (Canada), Matthew Tkachuk (USA), Brad Marchand (USA) and Brady Tkachuk (USA) to bring the exciting match to overtime. In the end, Canada’s Connor McDavid goes five-hole on USA goalie Connor Hellebuyck to score the championship-winning goal for Canada in a 4-3 overtime win. As you know, EA SPORTS NHL 25 players can jump into the game now and simulate the championship through various modes such as Play Now, Online Versus, Shootout and of course the bespoke Tournament Mode.