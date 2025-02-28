Take a step back and experience games of days past in the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection

It’s time to d-d-d-d-duel, but if you have the Yu-Gi-Oh Early Days Collection which releases today, the question is really “where”. This latest Yu-Gi-Oh! title compiles 14 portable releases which span several portable platforms such as the Gameboy, Gameboy Color and Gameboy Advance. While 10 of the titles saw domestic releases, 4 titles in this compilation will be seeing release in the West.

As with most classic compilations, the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection will support quick save/load and Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelist will feature online play. Konami also noted that a future update will add online play for other titles in this release. For those who pick up this title as a physical release the packaging will include a Quarter Century Secret Rare Harpie’s Feather Duster, thus making sure you won’t be surprised by any spells or traps in your opponent’s field!

Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection is available now on PC and the Nintendo Switch.

Yu-Gi-Oh! EARLY DAYS COLLECTION – Official Launch Trailer



