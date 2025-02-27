EA releases the source code for multiple Command & Conquer titles

Preservation is a big talking point in the gaming space and little did we know that EA could be such stewards of their own properties. Working with longtime C&C Modder and admin of CnCNet Luke “CCHyper” Feenan, the publisher has revealed two major announcements affecting the Command & Conquer franchise.

The first is the release of the source code for the following titles Command & Conquer (aka Tiberian Dawn). C&C Red Alert, C&C Renegade, and C&C Generals + Zero Hour. Meaning players will be able to access the literal building blocks of the games without having the decompile executables, making patching and modding a lot more easier.

The second announcement is the addition of Steam Workshop support for the following titles C&C Renegade, C&C Generals & Zero Hour, C&C 3 Tiberium Wars and Kane’s Wrath, C&C Red Alert 3 & Uprising and C&C 4 Tiberian Twilight. The ramifications of this reveal means users can easily publish and discover new maps and mods on the Steam platform.

To close out this series of announcements the team also shared some newly rediscovered footage of early gameplay from C&C Renegade and C&C Generals.

While I’m not exactly a C&C player I certainly can appreciate the fact that EA still had all this data stored and their willingness to make it accessible to the public. While it’s improbable that we’ll be getting a new Command and Conquer game anytime soon, the community will be able to ensure the existing titles in the franchise will have new content to enjoy for years to come.

Command & Conquer Archive Footage from Renegade and Generals



