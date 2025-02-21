DeadToast Entertainment reveals Shotgun Cop Man and announces demo for Steam Next Fest

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from DeadToast Entertainment as their last release was 2019’s My Friend Pedro. Well looks like the studio feel it’s time to reveal their next project and surprise surprise it involves gunplay and precision platforming.

Shotgun Cop Man’s plot is pretty straight forward, you’re a cop and you need to go arrest Satan. Unfortunately the prince of lies isn’t going to turn himself in willingly so it looks like Shotgun Cop Man will have to go to hell to drag him back to face justice.

Visually the game looks like something that was built in Macromedia Flash (Which is apropos as My Friend Pedro started off as a Flash game) and it looks like your firearm’s recoil will be an important part of your traversal option. The game will also have a demo on Steam as part of the storefront’s Steam Next Fest, but it is scheduled to release on PC and the Nintendo Switch.

Are you a bad enough cop to go to hell and arrest Satan? Click on this link to get access to the demo right now and experience the first circle of Hell!

ARREST SATAN in SHOTGUN COP MAN | From the Creator of My Friend Pedro



ARREST SATAN in SHOTGUN COP MAN | From the Creator of My Friend Pedro

Watch this video on YouTube

Shotgun Cop Man screens: