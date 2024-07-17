Gaming Age goes to… Zenless Zone Zero: Hollow Sighting in New York City

The Oculus, an oddity in the skyline of New York City, but yet a pristine transit hub that thousands of commuters traverse through as they enter from New Jersey. These commuters certainly saw a different sight in the eastern portion of the main hall on the evening of July 11th. A darkened dome seemingly appeared, metal fencing was erected to keep civilians from entering this mysterious entity. For fans of HoYoverse’s newly released action role playing game Zenless Zone Zero, they would easily identify this construct as a Hollow. Described as a supernatural disaster that had reduced the humanity of the game into a region known as New Eridu. As we are a resilient species, humanity found a way to explore these distorted spaces and seemingly extract resources out of them. In game many factions vie to contain and explore these spaces and in this pop-up event which occurred on July 12th and 13th, the Hollow Investigation Association (HIA) has recruited New Yorkers to see if they have what it takes to thrive in the Hollows.

Zenless Zone Zero: Hollow Sighting in New York is an activations HoYoverse has launched to raise awareness of their latest free to play title. Yet I’m sure most of the attendees were die hard fans of HoYoverse as when I was scanning the line before the pop-up opened I saw several waiting attendees were cosplaying as members of the Cunning Hares. I was privy to experiencing the pop-up before it was opened to the public and I certainly enjoyed my brief time as a Hollow Investigator.

Before we were allowed to enter the Hollow, we needed to visit a website to sign up as an investigator for the HIA. After your usual sign up process and validation, your phone’s browser was turned into an Ether detection device. A senior HIA agent validates your profile by scanning your QR code and once confirmed hands you a ziploc bag for you to extract samples. Inside the dome, you find in your detection device that there are 3 crystalline masses for you to investigate. On the top of the detection device is a 5 minute countdown counter, in-game humans can only stay in the Hollow for a limited amount of time, the longer you dawdle the more likely you will transform into an Ethereal. In this pop-up, they used this tidbit as a means of crowd control. On the 3 crystal masses were QR codes that you were supposed to scan to trigger a “Simon” style memory game inside your detection device.

Each round you survive netted you some Ether Energy and each mass would net you a maximum 33 points of energy. While the QR codes were placed on the crystals, the combination of the low light environment and dark background of the sticker which the QR code made it harder for our preview group to scan…and inevitably the time counter would run down…which resulted with our detection devices frantically urging us to exit the Hollow. So canonically all the press and influencers got turned into Ethereals or barely escaped with our lives. The team eventually pivoted and offered the QR code on a white background on a stand when the public was let in to ensure the energy collection process proceeded in a timely manner. Once we collected energy from each of the three masses, we walked towards the HIA agent standing by the exit where they confirmed our work and handed us a crystal sample to take home.

Once we removed ourselves from the danger of the Hollow, we moved to an area with demo kiosks. Players could opt to play the title on keyboard/mouse or controllers, but funny enough there were no mobile setups for users to try out the touch controls. I didn’t feel the need to try the demo as I was already playing the game at home since it was released a week prior, but before I moved to the next portion of the pop-up, a staffer handed me a scratch off ticket, much like the one you can get in-game once per day from the Newsstand. When scratched, the card will reveal a code that can be redeemed for in-game rewards!

The walkway to the next area featured plenty of cutouts of the game’s bunny like mascots, the Bangboos and wandering this area was also the sibling duo of Wise (zealxv) and Belle (rockruff.cos) ready for photo ops. The next booth is where attendees can get some physical goods for their presence. Cosplaying attendees would automatically nab a Pinfinity Eous AR-Enhanced Pin. All attendees post about the event or have proof they have downloaded the game can earn chances to Spin a Prize wheel. The prizes that can be earned include a Bangboo Rug, Bangboo Phone Holder (although it was listed as “Bangboo Statue”). Fingerboard keychain, file folder and if you weren’t a cosplayer you can also win the AR Pins. Everyone goes home with a HIA recruitment poster which commemorates this New York Event.

Regarding the two spins I got to make, somehow Lady Luck was on my side and I won the phone holder…and the Rug! While a momentous occasion, having the rug in my possession kinda put an end to my day as I didn’t feel like wandering the city with a rug dragged over my shoulder like some sort of Asian HipHopGamer (who was one of the influencers which attended this preview session). However I did get a chuckle worthy shot of the rug riding the subway.

As you exit the pop-up you can take a photo with a Ben Bigger statue. The towering member of Belobog Heavy Industries is sculpted to reflect his casual standing pose where he has his pillar-like weapon draped over his shoulder. So overall a fun pop-up (I’m not just saying that because I won a rug…) that I’m sure HoYoverse fans on the East Coast can appreciate (so many gaming related events tend to happen on the West Coast). Let’s hope HoYoverse will continue to host these types of events independent of any convention or shows that are in town. It’s certainly appreciated and I know I’ll set time aside to attend…maybe next time bring Ellen Joe?

Zenless Zone Zero is available now on PC, Android, iOS and the PlayStation 5.