Deadpool goes full Deadpool in new Marvel’s Midnight Suns trailer

Get those chimichanga’s ready, 2K and Marvel Entertainment released a trailer for Rob Liefield’s favorite son, Deadpool. The Good, The Bad, and The Undead is the first post launch DLC for Marvel’s Midnight Suns. This DLC pack gives Maximum Effort with three new story missions, new upgrades for the Abbey, and new skins and outfits for the butterface motormouth.
Nolan North reprises his role as the uber popular mercenary. Expect him to bring his level of wackiness to the already crazy world of Midnight Suns. You’ll need his unique abilities to go against the new enemy types, such as new Vampires. Outside of combat you can also try to build a friendship with him in the Abbey as you aid Wade with his research project “Food Truck”. I’m sure whatever results from this R&D…it can’t be good for those standing against everyone’s second favorite Canadian in the Marvel Universe.
The Good, the Bad, and the Undead will be available on January 26, 2023 for Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. It is available for purchase individually or free with the game’s season pass.
“The Good, The Bad, and The Undead” – Deadpool DLC Trailer | Marvel’s Midnight Suns:
