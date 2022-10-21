Kerbal Space Program 2 prepping for an early access launch on February 24th, 2023

It feels like we’ve been waiting quite a long while for an official release date for Kerbal Space Program 2, so this morning’s early access announcement will have to do.
While we primarily consume our KSP on consoles, the February 24th, 2023 early access launch for PC digital platforms (at an $49.99 introductory price) is at least moving in the right direction. The PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will come after the early access PC version concludes.
Kerbal Space Program 2 isn’t just the original with a facelift, it’s an all new, next generation experience with loads of new features that not only provides the flexibility to engineer, customize and launch you own spacecraft and lunar vehicles, but also gives players a well thought out experience to help teach about rocket science.
Check out new media, a behind the scenes dev video, and details for the early access version below.
Kerbal Space Program 2: Episode 6 – Early Access:
Kerbal Space Program 2 early access screens:
Private Division and Intercept Games today announced that Kerbal Space Program 2, the sequel to the beloved rocket building sim, will launch in Early Access on February 24, 2023 for PC on Steam, Epic Game Store, and other storefronts. Kerbal Space Program 2 will bring an array of content at the launch of Early Access for players to explore, including hundreds of new and improved parts to build a variety of vehicles and rockets; time warp under acceleration allowing for improved long-distance flights; and vastly superior graphics featuring a planetary atmosphere and terrain system to make this the most visually impressive KSP game yet! The game will also feature improved tutorials and user onboarding to provide players with the necessary knowledge to excel at space flight. Those that purchase Kerbal Space Program 2 in Early Access will help inform the future development of the game by providing feedback directly to its creators leading up to the full launch of the title.
The core experience will be better than ever in Kerbal Space Program 2, as players will have near limitless possibilities with the tools at their disposal to construct advanced spacecrafts and lunar vehicles. When the game launches in Early Access, there will be over 350 new and improved parts to build with, including engines, fuel tanks, procedural part systems, and much more. From this deep parts box, players can craft planes, rockets, rovers, and other creations for their adventures. Kerbal Space Program 2 will also introduce the ability to customize and paint vehicles, leading to deeper personalization and expression in every build.
In addition to this greater array of new parts, the game will feature rich environments to explore. At the launch of Early Access, players will be able to travel fully throughout the Kerbolar system. Blast off from the beautiful Kerbin, explore the pockmarked and breathtaking Mun, see the towering green clouds of Jool, and discover stunning vistas on these remade celestial bodies! All these classic locations have been reimagined, bringing all-new levels of realism and complexity through a terrain system that will provide new challenges when selecting a landing site. Fans will also enjoy sailing through beautiful cloudscapes thanks to the new planetary atmosphere system.
“We are so excited to release Kerbal Space Program 2 in Early Access because it will allow Kerbal fans to see for themselves all the amazing progress we’ve made as we reach the final stages of development,” said Nate Simpson, Creative Director at Intercept Games. “At its heart, KSP2 is about exploration, discovery, and conquering the force of gravity by adding more boosters.”
Built from the ground up, Kerbal Space Program 2 will teach the joy of accidentally learning rocket science to a new generation of players while providing unique challenges and innovative capabilities to seasoned Kerbal veterans. Fully-interactive animated tutorials will reveal the secrets of rocketry, while a revamped vehicle assembly interface combines ease of use and powerful new vehicle creation tools. The sequel will feature massive user experience improvements ranging from enhanced map and maneuver iconography to an all-new flight HUD. The time warp system not only includes more zoom levels, but it will also allow the player to pause time while interacting with controls. For long distance flights, players can now use time warp while accelerating, to remove long waits during interplanetary travel. Finally, improved contextual information will give players a better idea how to respond to unexpected vehicle failures.
“By releasing in Early Access, we are entering a new phase in which players get to experience greatly anticipated systems, features, updates and more as they come online,” said Nestor Gomez, Lead Producer for Kerbal Space Program 2 at Intercept Games. “We will be listening and seeing the reactions to these changes; and much like the original game, this journey will help us leverage a massively powerful tool: our passionate community.”
After Kerbal Space Program 2 launches in Early Access, Intercept Games will release multiple game-changing features throughout the proceeding months. Some of the highlights to come include:
- Next-Generation Technology: Players will unlock future technologies, allowing them to build at larger scales and use new fuels or propulsion systems. These capabilities will enable players to venture beyond the limits of the original Kerbolar System and into unexplored star systems.
- Colonies: A highly requested and anticipated feature for the sequel, players will be able to locate and extract valuable resources, then use those materials to build custom bases on distant celestial bodies or in deep space. Players will need to add power generation, habitation, and vehicle assembly models to colonies, and then can use it as a low-gravity launch complex from which to embark on more ambitious journeys!
- Interstellar Travel: KSP2 presents players with the challenge of interstellar navigation. They must venture across the gulf of interstellar space inside fusion-powered megaships capable of incredible speeds. Upon arrival at new star systems, they will be able to deploy landers and rovers to explore the planets waiting to be discovered.
- Multiplayer: Players will be able to both cooperate and compete with friends to explore space together and achieve historic milestones in their own space race. Multiplayer unlocks endless potential for adventures, completists, and “unexpected” vehicle collisions!
- Modding: Kerbal fans are keen to share the plethora of mods available for the original game, and Intercept Games plans to make the sequel even more mod-friendly by releasing additional developments aimed to support the modding community.
- And more: There will be plenty of quality-of-life improvements, bug fixes, features, and more as the game develops in Early Access, so stay tuned for updates!
Check out the latest Kerbal Space Program 2 feature video on YouTube to get insights and extra information about the game releasing in Early Access.
Kerbal Space Program 2 will launch for an introductory price of $49.99 in Early Access on PC via Steam, Epic Game Store, and other digital storefronts on February 24, 2023. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox X|S versions of Kerbal Space Program 2 are planned to release after the PC Early Access period with further details to come later. Kerbal Space Program 2 is not yet rated by the ESRB. For more information on Kerbal Space Program 2, subscribe on YouTube, follow us on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook, and visit www.KerbalSpaceProgram.com.