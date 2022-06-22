Soul Hackers 2 English voiceover cast revealed

G-Darius HD review for PS4, Switch Classic side-scrolling shooting action returns with some fresh visuals, and a major new update. ..

Sonic Origins review for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, … Sonic is back – and, for better and for worse, pretty much exactly as you probably remember him. ..

Mechanic Battle review for Nintendo Switch, PC For a game that puts “mechanic" right there in the title, there’s not a lot of engine tuning going on in Mechanic Battle. ..