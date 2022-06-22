Soul Hackers 2 English voiceover cast revealed

Bong Joon Ho, the director of the Oscar award winning film Parasite once quipped “Once you get over the 1 inch barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to many more amazing films”. To those who defiantly say NO, Atlus has your back! The publisher of the Shin Megami Tensei series just revealed the English voice cast for their upcoming Soul Hackers 2, with some of the talent connected to this project will be familiar to fans of other Atlus titles.
The following are what has been revealed.
- Megan Harvey as Ringo
- Erica Mendez as Figue
- Zack Aguilar as Arrow
- Erica Lindbeck as Milady
- Griffin Puatu as Saizo
- Edward Bosco as Raven
- Chris Hackney as Kaburagi
- Sarah Williams as Jack Frost/Ai-ho
- Patrick Seitz as Victor
- Christian La Monte, English Voice Director
Soul Hackers 2 has you taking on the role of Ringo, an agent of Aion tasked with saving humanity from an apocalypse in a cyberpunk Japan. Make pacts with demons, strengthen them, merge them to ensure your forces will dominate against anything that stands against you.
Soul Hackers 2 will be available on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platform. Pre-orders are available at Amazon, GameStop and Best Buy. The title will arrive August 26th, 2022.
Soul Hackers 2 – new screens:
Soul Hackers 2 — English Cast Reveal | PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC:
Their story hasn’t ended yet – in fact, it’s just getting started. Meet the English voice cast of Soul Hackers 2!
Soul Hackers 2 is now available for physical and digital pre-order!