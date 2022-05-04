Wield the Darksaber as new LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DLC drops today

It’s already the best selling LEGO Star Wars game (our review, here!), now the game with over 300 playable characters will be getting more characters to roam the galaxy far far away! LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’s current DLC road map is now complete with the release of the final two packs featuring characters from The Mandalorian Season 2 and The Bad Batch.
The Mandalorian Season 2 pack will include Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Bo Katan, Fennec Shand and Moff Gideon who carries with him the Darksaber, the weapon which determines the ruler of Mandalore. The Bad Batch pack features all five members of Clone Force 99, Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available on the Switch, PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms and these DLC packs can be purchased as a standalone purchase or in a batch via the Character Collection Pack.
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – DLC Trailer:
DLC Character Packs Currently Available:
– The Mandalorian: Season 1 Character Pack
– The Mandalorian: Season 2 Character Pack
– Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Pack
– Classic Character Pack
– Trooper Character Pack
– Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Character Pack
– The Bad Batch Character Pack
