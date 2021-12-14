Nintendo schedules an Indie World Showcase for tomorrow

Get ready Nintendo Switch and indie game fans, Nintendo has scheduled a fresh new Indie World Showcase for tomorrow, December 15th, 2021 to… showcase a number of upcoming titles for the platform.
The livestreaming fun will kick off at 9:00am PT/12:00pm ET and should run around 20 minutes or so. Make sure to set a reminder via YouTube below, and check back tomorrow for the details and announcements and whatnot.
Indie World Showcase 12.15.2021 – Nintendo Switch:
To watch, check out the livestream at https://www.nintendo.com/indie-world. And make sure to check the site and follow @IndieWorldNA on Twitter for more information about the new library of indie games available for Nintendo Switch.