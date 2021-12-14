Chocobo GP races to the Nintendo Switch on March 10th, 2022

Who needs a new Mario Kart when we can have a Chocobo-themed kart racing experience by Square Enix for the Nintendo Switch instead?
The adorable Final Fantasy creatures will race to the death… just kidding. There will be Chocobos, Moogles and plenty of fan favorite characters racing to the finish line in various Final Fantasy-inspired locations across a variety of modes when it launches on March 10th, 2022.
For those who want to try before they buy, Square Enix is also releasing a free-to-download Lite version at launch as well. Check out a ton of screens a release date announcement trailer and more game info below.
Chocobo GP | Release Date Announcement Trailer:
Chocobo GP screens:
SQUARE ENIX today announced that Chocobo GP, a thrilling new kart racing experience set in the Chocobo universe, will launch digitally on Nintendo Switch on March 10, 2022. Players can reunite with Chocobo and friends and dash to the finish line in various challenging courses inspired by several well-known Chocobo and FINAL FANTASY series locations. In addition, a free-to-download version of the game, Chocobo GP Lite, will be available at launch.
For more information check out the Chocobo GP Release Date Announcement Trailer, visit: https://youtu.be/rJau12vCufU
The trailer showcases all the fun and mayhem players can look forward to early next year. It also introduces new game modes in addition to the Story Mode and the 64-player knock-out style tournaments in Chocobo GP Mode:
- Time Attack: Players can challenge themselves to beat their personal best times on various courses. Players can also asynchronously race against others from around the world* to get the best time.
- Series Race: Players will compete for the top spot in a series of four races; can be played alone or with friends.
- Custom Race: Players can create their own challenging races with custom rules, both alone and with friends.
With Chocobo GP Lite, racers can play through the Story Mode prologue in single player mode and can participate in both local and online multiplayer* races with up to eight racers, if hosted by a friend with the full version of the game. Chocobo GP Lite players can also test out the fast-paced 64-player tournaments in Chocobo GP mode. Additionally, save data can be carried over from Chocobo GP Lite to the full game, ensuring players can seamlessly keep any items or currency obtained into their greater racing adventure.
Chocobo GP and the free-to-download Chocobo GP Lite will be available digitally for the Nintendo Switch on March 10, 2022. This title is not yet rated by the ESRB. For more information, visit: https://square-enix-games.com.