Nintendo eShop Update – Life is Strange: True Colors, Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, Loop Hero 

This week’s Nintendo eShop Update is a little subdued compared to some of those monster updates over the past few months, but there’s still plenty of options for everyone to check out.
A couple of highlights include Life is Strange: True Colors, Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, Loop Hero, Wytchwood, Asteroids: Recharged, Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX, Paper Mario for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass subscribers and more!
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Life is Strange: True Colors – A bold new era of the award-winning Life is Strange series begins, with a new playable lead character and a thrilling mystery to solve in Life is Strange: True Colors! Alex Chen has long suppressed her “curse”: the supernatural ability to experience, absorb and manipulate the strong emotions of others, which she sees as blazing, colored auras. When her brother dies in a so-called accident, Alex must embrace her volatile power to find the truth – and uncover the dark secrets buried by a small town.
- Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon – Delve with Shovel Knight into the depths of the Pocket Dungeon in an action-packed puzzle adventure mashup like none other! Join your mysterious guide Puzzle Knight as you shovel through scads of foes, procure new equipment and battle bosses both familiar and new. Explore a tale with endless twists and turns, quest as your favorite heroes and even challenge a friend for fast-paced head-to-head competition in Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon. Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon will be available on Dec. 13. Pre-order in Nintendo eShop today!
- Loop Hero – The Lich has thrown the world into a timeless loop and plunged its inhabitants into never-ending chaos. In Loop Hero, wield an expanding deck of mystical cards to place enemies, buildings and terrain along each unique expedition loop for the brave hero. Recover and equip powerful loot for each class of hero for their battles, and expand the survivors’ camp to reinforce each adventure through the loop. Unlock new classes, new cards, perks and devious guardians on your quest to shatter the endless cycle of despair.
- Wytchwood – Research and concoct devious spells and sorceries in this crafting adventure game set in an expressive land of gothic fables and fairytales. As the mysterious old witch of the woods, you will explore a strange countryside, collect magical ingredients, brew sorcerous enchantments and pass your twisted judgement upon a capricious cast of characters and creatures. After all, how will they ever learn if you don’t teach them the moral of the story?
- Paper Mario – Experience the Nintendo 64 classic that launched the entire Paper Mario series, now on Nintendo Switch for the first time ever. Prepare yourself for a flat-out hilarious adventure, from the tropical jungles of Lavalava Island to the frosty heights of Shiver Mountain. Bowser has absconded with the magical Star Rod and lifted Peach’s Castle into the sky with the help of Kammy Koopa. Who will stop him now? Can you rise to the occasion and pull off a storybook ending? This momentous journey will be playable with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership on Dec. 10.
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – If you enjoy the Toad-ally outrageous hijinks in Paper Mario’s colorful Toad Town, and you want even more Toad in your life, then you’re in luck! You can check out the Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker game on the Nintendo Switch system for a puzzle adventure brimming with personality. Captain Toad stars in his own puzzling quest where he’ll dodge dangers and track treasures across dozens and dozens of trap-filled courses. As you reclaim the treasure stolen by the monstrous, greedy bird, Wingo, you’ll eventually be able to play as Toadette, too! You can aim your head-mounted flashlight at adventure today with a free demo, or purchase the full Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker game now in Nintendo eShop.
- 0x0 Minimalist
- A YEAR OF SPRINGS – Available Dec. 10
- Arcade Archives Liquid Kids
- Asteroids: Recharged – Available Dec. 14
- Clockwork Aquario – Available Dec. 14
- Ever Forward
- Iridium
- Kubinashi Recollection
- Memories of East Coast – Available Dec. 10
- Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX
- My Universe – Doctors & Nurses – Available Dec. 13
- One Hand Clapping – Available Dec. 14
- RICO: London
- Super Impossible Road
- The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel – Available Dec. 15
- Valkyria Chronicles + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle
- Wild & Adventure Pinball – Available Dec. 10
