Animal Crossing: New Horizons carnival-themed Festivale event coming soon

The steady stream of Animal Crossing: New Horizons seasonal updates continues with a warmer weather carnival-themed Festivale event set to go live on January 28th, 2021.
In addition to the colorful event itself, there will be new reactions, seasonal clothing and items and more. Nintendo has already announced an upcoming update due in March as well.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Festivale event:
Feathers and festivities are headed your way soon! A free update to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game for the Nintendo Switch system will arrive on Jan. 28.*
Whether you recently picked up the game over the holidays, or you’re a long-time island resident, we hope this free update fires up your island with its carnival spirit and new seasonal items.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons periodically receives updates that deliver events and features to the game, and this new update includes a colorful and feather-filled Festivale event, some heartfelt seasonal additions, new Reactions and new items to purchase.
Beginning Jan. 28, the new update will add the following features to the game:
- Festivale Event – Feel the heat with the colorful Festivale event filled with dancing and flying feathers! On Feb. 15, Dancer Pavé will arrive to your island’s plaza** to usher in some confetti and carnival spirit. On the day of the event you can capture colorful feathers floating on your island with your net and trade them to Pavé to receive a passionate dance number in return. Rainbow feathers seem to be an especially rare sight, so be sure to catch them and trade them with Pavé. Invite friends over to your island or visit theirs to partake in the festivities together.***
- New Reactions – If you want to express your excitement for Festivale, you’ll now have a range of new Reactions to choose from. The Viva Festival Reaction Set can be purchased with in-game Bells from the shelf at Nook’s Cranny for a limited time and includes Feelin’ It, Let’s Go, Viva and Confetti.
- New Clothing – Starting Feb. 1, Festivale clothing will be available at the Able Sisters shop for a limited time. Now you can get your Festivale groove on in style with these fashionable looks!
- Seasonal Items – Make sure to keep an eye out for seasonal items at the Nook Stop in Resident Services and through Nook Shopping. Celebrate the sentimental season with chocolate hearts and heart-shaped bouquets, which will be available for purchase beginning Feb. 1 and running through Feb. 14. There will also be other items related to Groundhog Day and Big Game Celebration available for certain periods during January and February!
Also, starting March 26, the Animal Crossing Sanrio Collaboration Pack will be available for purchase exclusively at Target stores across the U.S. at a suggested retail price of $5.99. The Animal Crossing Sanrio Collaboration Pack contains all six amiibo cards from this unique Sanrio Collaboration Series! You’ll be able to use these vibrantly designed amiibo cards in compatible games. Further details will be revealed in the future.
Additionally, another update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is planned for March, so please stay tuned for further details to come. To learn more about Animal Crossing: New Horizons, visit https://www.animal-crossing.com/new-horizons/. To stay up to date with the latest news about Animal Crossing: New Horizons, be sure to follow @animalcrossing on Twitter.
* Players will need to connect to the internet and download the latest update data to access certain in-game events as they become available.
** Resident Services needs to have been upgraded for this feature to be available.
*** Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online