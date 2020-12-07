Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Season One gets a delay and a cinematic

Get ready to gear up Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players, Season One is almost primed and ready to launch… after a short one week delay that is.
Now going live next week on Wednesday, December 16th, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Season One looks to be loaded with free new content for all players. Activision is still rightfully celebrating the upcoming launch with a look at the cinematic scene for the season, which is embedded below for your entertainment.
Stay tuned for more info, and make sure to read up on additional season one details at the official Call of Duty blog.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Season One Cinematic:
Launching on Wednesday, December 16th, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One is the largest free content drop in Black Ops history: a massive expansion of free content, including the comprehensive integration of Operators, weapons, player progression and Battle Pass rewards across Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.