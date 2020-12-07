King of Fighters XV, Samurai Shodown Season 3 details to hit in 2021

2020 is almost over and it seems SNK is looking to set the pace for 2021. In a teaser trailer released on December 4th 2020, SNK announces that they will officially unveil a trailer for King of Fighters XV as well as provide details for the 3rd Season Pass for their weapons based fighting game, Samurai Shodown. In a teaser trailer embedded below, producer Yasuyuki Oda and creative director Eisuke Ogura gives fans a glimpse of how some of their favorite combatants will look in this newest iteration of this team fighter. Kyo Kusanagi looks relatively unchanged, his on again off again teammate Benimaru Nikaido looking ever more andrognous with his seemingly qipao-ish top and lightning bolt adorned bangle. The third character to get a first look in this teaser is Shun’ei, the new protagonist of this block of KoF games, a young man who seeks to do good with a cursed power that he inherited. Shun’ei’s aesthetics remain relatively the same and he retains his bandaged arms with gloves and over-ear headphones, although he is sure to have some new moves.
The duo promised that players will be surprised by the teams that will be this iteration and fans on the internet have expressed their excitement by hoping humorously that this game will feature a guest character from Super Smash Brothers in the form of Terry Bogard.
Producer Oda returns at toward the end of the video to also inform fans that Samurai Shodown will announce details regarding its third season pass, the one which will include a character from SNK’s other weapons based fighter The Last Blade. So fighting game fans won’t have to wait long to know what’s in store for them in 2021.
“The way teams are composed [in KOF XV] will differ greatly from XIV,” offers Ogura in the teaser trailer. “But more information will come out periodically next year so, in the meantime, fire up those dream rosters!”
