PS5, PS5 Pro, PlayStation Portal to increase in price starting April 2nd, 2026

Whooa boy. Thanks to a plethora of economic conditions, including tariffs, electronic component shortages and other circumstances, Sony has decided to raise the price of all of their hardware… by quite a lot. But not until April 2nd, 2026.

Gamers who wanted to pick up a PS5 will soon need to shell out another $100, as the price is going from $549.99 to $649.99. The PS5 Digital Edition will jump from $499.99 to $599.99, another $100 bump. The PS5 Pro, get ready for this, will jump up by $150, with the price increasing from $749.99 to $899.99! Phew.

Also affected at this time will be the PlayStation Portal, which will have a $50 adjustment from $199.99 to $249.99. DualSense controllers and other accessories do not seem to be affected… yet. These changes are global more or less as well.

Retailers still have stock of consoles right now at the current price, but we’re assuming they won’t last. Check out the PlayStation product page right here at Amazon.