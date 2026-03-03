Nintendo, NIS America, Atari, Double Fine, Blumhouse round out the PAX East 2026 expo hall

This year’s PAX East event is coming up rather quickly, and the show organizers have announced yet more exhibitors for the show, including Nintendo, Blumhouse Games, Double Fine Productions, NIS America, GIANTS Software, and Dread XP.

The latest announcement rounds out the 300+ entities set to be on hand at the Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center from Thursday, March 26th to Sunday, March 29th, from video games, to tech, to table top titles, and everything in between.

Oh and tickets are still available if you head on over to the official registration site,

Co-show organizers ReedPop and Penny Arcade have unveiled the complete expo hall for PAX East 2026. The East Coast’s most-attended gaming event returns to the Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center, formerly named the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, from Thursday, March 26, through Sunday, March 29, 2026. The full list of over 300 exhibitors spans gaming, tech, and tabletop companies. Nintendo, Blumhouse Games, Double Fine Productions, NIS America, GIANTS Software, and Dread XP join previously announced exhibitors IllFonic (Halloween), Gravity Co. Ltd., and Atari Interactive. Logitech, Lexar, and IDW Publishing also fill out the show floor. Massachusetts’ game developers including Red Rabbit Games, Daylight Basement Studio, and AAAA Games, among many others will ensure a local footprint. Tabletop exhibitors roll the dice in Boston with Magic: The Gathering, Dice Throne, Misty Mountain Gaming, and UVS Games (Godzilla: Reign of Kaiju) providing analog experiences in the expo hall. IllFonic will host a star-studded panel to discuss the upcoming asymmetrical stealth horror game Halloween, featuring Malek Akkad, President of Compass International Pictures, joined virtually by John Carpenter, the director of the original 1978 film. The schedule also includes a Warframe panel, cosplay gatherings including a Resident Evil 30th anniversary meetup, and live concerts starring indie pop star mxmtoon and Sixth Station Trio. “Mentally, I’m already there,” said Jerry Holkins, co-founder of PAX, Penny Arcade, and Child’s Play Charity. “My keyboard is super messed up. I’m just gonna put up with it until the show. They got a bunch of real weird keyboards there.” PAX East 2026 badges are on sale now. Get a four-day badge for $250, or a Saturday-only badge for $82, Thursday, Friday or Sunday-only badges for $75, or a BYOC (Bring Your Own Computer) badge for $55.