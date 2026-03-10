Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater sneaks past the 2 million units sold milestone

The high quality remake of Metal Gear Solid 3, Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater (see our review here!) has officially reached yet another sales milestone: 2 million units sold, across consoles and the PC.

The title blew past the 1 million mark back in September 2025, so Konami must be pretty darn happy that sales continue to be solid!

They also took the opportunity to promote pre-orders for the upcoming Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2, which includes Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots which is set to release August 27th, 2026!

Check out the latest info below.

Konami Digital Entertainment Inc. (KONAMI) today announced METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER achieved two million units sold globally across PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam®). As the true essence of the original remains, METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER’s narrative and gameplay concepts continue to be enjoyed by players around the world. It harnesses the power of modern hardware to deliver an unprecedented level of detail. The captivating visuals, 3D audio design and quality of life improvements means achieving this remarkable milestone cements the METAL GEAR franchise as a timeless classic. Those looking to continue “Big Boss’s” journey can explore his rise to infamy in Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, alongside the conclusion of “Solid Snake’s” story in Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots by pre-ordering the METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol. 2. Set to release August 27 on Nintendo Switch™ 2, Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam®.