Activision set to deploy a new Black Ops Royale mode for Call of Duty: Warzone on March 12th

Just in case you want a real, more traditional Battle Royale experience from your Call of Duty: Warzone, Activision today revealed that a Blackout-inspired new Black Ops Royale mode is right around the corner.

Beginning on March 12th, the free Battle Royale-style experience will follow the usual template of having 100 players in squads of 4 wingsuit into the battlefield (Avalon in this instance), with no loadouts, Gulag or Buy Stations, and just attempt to scavenge, gear up, upgrade and survive against the other players. There will be varied equipment options and an updated boost-based perk system, along with activities and Cradle Breaches integrated into the gameplay loop.

Sounds simple, right? Well make sure to have a look at the launch trailer and the veeerrryy detailed deep dive blog post with all the details.

Black Ops Royale screens:

Launching on Thursday, March 12 at 9PM PT, Black Ops Royale drops players into Avalon, where they will gear up with no loadouts and scavenge to survive in an all-new Call of Duty: Warzone experience inspired by Call of Duty's first Battle Royale, Blackout. Here is an overview of Black Ops Royale: Welcome to Black Ops Royale: Black Ops Royale is a Blackout-inspired Battle Royale experience set on Avalon. Players infil by wingsuit and build their power through scavenging, with no Loadouts, no Gulag, and no Buy Stations. Jump in, scavenge to survive, upgrade weapons, master Cradle Breaches, and outlast 24 rival squads on Avalon's massive warzone.

Weapons, Archetypes, and Upgrading : After infil, it's pure scavenger warfare: scramble to find Black Ops 7 weapons with fixed Build Archetypes and five-attachment upgrade paths. Hunt for Attachment Kits to raise weapon Rarity, unlocking your preset build, and push your arsenal to Legendary before the competition does.

Black Ops Royale Perk System: The original Call of Duty BR Perk system returns and includes a flexible twist: no fixed slots, just five swappable, consumable boosts you activate when the moment demands. Loot them, swap them with your squad, and time them wisely — each temporary advantage can shift the balance of a firefight or the fate of your squad throughout the match.

Black Ops Royale Equipment: Arm yourself with a full Blackout-inspired arsenal: carry two types of Equipment at once and use returning favorites like the Grappling Hook, Sensor Dart, and Trauma Kit, plus potent Killstreaks and the Tiered Armor Vest system. Scavenge smartly and deploy the right tool at the right moment to survive Avalon's escalating chaos.

Black Ops Royale Match Features: Black Ops Royale reshapes match flow with wingsuit infil, wall-jumping Omnimovement, swimmable waterways, and crossable tidal flats. No Gulag — redeploy via Tokens or captured Towers. Command land, sea, and air vehicles, outmaneuver rivals, and stay ahead of the ever-closing Collapse.

Activities: Avalon's optional Activities add to looting with purposeful risk: hunt bounties, crack Strongboxes for Armor, capture Relays for UAV sweeps and redeploys, or fight through Guild defenses for premium rewards. Choose your objective, secure the advantage, and dictate the pace of the match.

Cradle Breaches shroud parts of Avalon in red gas, spawning hallucinated zombie hordes and revealing desirable loot invisible outside the zone. Brave the chaos to face a Mangler Boss or unlock a Mystery Box for the best armor, weaponry, and other top-tier rewards — if you survive.

Integrations and Launch Timing: Black Ops Royale ties directly into Black Ops 7 and Call of Duty: Warzone progression, with exclusive Challenges, Missions, and camo unlocks — plus the cross-mode Counter Skies Event Pass (March 17 – April 2). Earn the Swordfish A1, new Attachments, Operator Skins, and more when the mode launches March 12 at 9PM PT. For all the Black Ops Royale details, head to the Call of Duty blog. The team also put together a Black Ops Royale Tac Map and POI guide for players to dive into while they wait for launch.