Nintendo eShop Update – Dragon Quest VII Reimagined, PGA Tour 2K25, Carmageddon: Rogue Shift

There’s a fairly well-rounded selection of new Nintendo eShop titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including Dragon Quest VII Reimagined, PGA Tour 2K25 and Carmageddon: Rogue Shift for the Switch 2, along with Chromacell, Snow Bros. Classic Collection and Dragon Spira for the Switch, and many others.

Those who subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online can also get their hands on Game Boy classics Yoshi and Balloon Kid too!

Those who subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online can also get their hands on Game Boy classics Yoshi and Balloon Kid too!

As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well

