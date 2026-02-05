Nintendo eShop Update – Dragon Quest VII Reimagined, PGA Tour 2K25, Carmageddon: Rogue Shift

There’s a fairly well-rounded selection of new Nintendo eShop titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including Dragon Quest VII Reimagined, PGA Tour 2K25 and Carmageddon: Rogue Shift for the Switch 2, along with Chromacell, Snow Bros. Classic Collection and Dragon Spira for the Switch, and many others.
Those who subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online can also get their hands on Game Boy classics Yoshi and Balloon Kid too!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- DRAGON QUEST VII Reimagined – Rediscover a tale of plucky companions brimming with joy and heartbreak as you discover the truth behind why your kingdom is the only remaining island in the world. The game features a new art style that blends diorama visuals with iconic character designs, a streamlined main story, Moonlighting system that allows two vocations to be equipped at once, and more. Experience a timeless classic in a whole new way; DRAGON QUEST VII Reimagined is available now on the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch systems.
- Game Boy – Nintendo Classics:
- Yoshi – It’s raining Goombas, Bloopers and Boo Buddies, and you have to help Mario stop the airborne invasion! As the critters fall, catch them on trays. Stack two of a kind and to make both disappear, or capture the whole bunch in-between eggshells. When the eggshells match, out hatches Yoshi and up goes your score! To save the day, switch and shuffle, and don’t let your piles get too high when the action heats up! Yoshi is available now for Nintendo Switch Online members1.
- Balloon Kid – In the little town of Pencilvania, Alice and her younger brother Jim would spend countless days filling the skies with their balloons. One day, Jim tied all of his balloons together to make a beautiful balloon rainbow across the sky, but a sudden strong wind carried him away! As Alice, you must save your brother from peril. Float through eight different stages as you follow Jim’s trail of balloons, collecting as many of them as possible to earn bonuses. Test your piloting skills to avoid enemies, or let go of your balloons to face enemies on the ground. Balloon Kid is available now for Nintendo Switch Online members.
Pre-orders:
- MLB The Show 26 – Step up and leave your mark in MLB The Show 26. Discover new Road to The Show mechanics, deeper Franchise experiences, enhanced customization options, and true-to-life on-field action. Compete in the officially licensed Men’s NCAA College World Series, rising from a promising high school talent to one of the all-time MLB greats immortalized in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. MLB The Show 26 launches on Nintendo Switch March 17. Pre-order is available now, with Gold Choice pack included with purchase on Nintendo eShop. You can also pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition for up to four days of early access!
Nintendo Music:
- Soundtracks for You and Mii – Having friends over and in need of tunes to set the vibe? Look no further – the Tomodachi Life soundtrack is available now on Nintendo Music2! Kick back with the tracks accompanying your Mii character’s island life, like “Afternoon on the Island,” “Mii Apartments” and more. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch 2:
- Card-en-Ciel Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Carmageddon: Rogue Shift – Available Feb. 6
- Draw King
- Novel Rogue – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- PGA Tour 2K25 – Available Feb. 6
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Chromacell
- Cloudberry Kingdom
- Cozy Pets and Friends
- Cute Bonfire
- Dirt Racing Bundle 4 in 1 – Available Feb. 6
- Dragon Spira
- DunHero
- EGGCONSOLE SUPER TRITORN MSX2
- Exorcist: Horror Simulator
- Five Hearts Under One Roof
- Fred and Jeff: The Atomic Sulfate
- Frostholm Isle – Available Feb. 7
- Graviators
- Greyhill Incident Re-probed Edition – Available Feb. 10
- Jigsaw Realms: Villages – Available Feb. 6
- Junkyard Builder Simulator
- Lovish
- Magic Rune Stone
- Pin Strike 3
- Screw Master
- Snow Bros. Classic Collection – Available Feb. 6
- Sora – Winds of the Jungle
- Space Bubble Shooter – Available Feb. 6
- Stunt Driver Collection
- Traditional Braves with SESS-AI 2.0
- Trigodpats – Available Feb. 6
