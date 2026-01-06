We know Romeo is a Dead Man, but Grasshopper Manufacture explains “How” in a new introduction trailer

You can always count on Suda51 and his team at Grasshopper Manufacture to come up with a hero and plot so absurd and cool. In the company’s upcoming action title Romeo is a Dead Man I’m inclined to say the maverick creator and his team have nailed it. This newly released trailer revealed how a simple sheriff’s deputy ended up in a state between life and death!

Live the life of a dead man, when Romeo is a Dead Man hits PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on February 11th, 2026.

ROMEO IS A DEAD MAN – Story Introduction Trailer / 『ロミオ・イズ・ア・デッドマン』ストーリー紹介編トレーラー



This is the story introduction trailer for ROMEO IS A DEAD MAN – narrated by Benjamin Stargazer.

Get ready for some ULTRA-VIOLENT SCIENCE FICTION!

Romeo is a Dead Man screens: