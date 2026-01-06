Prime Video’s live action Tomb Raider series reveals its supporting cast

The Tomb Raider franchise was never content with just being a popular series of video games and in the past we’ve seen the series represented in live action and animation. In 2023, it was revealed that Amazon Studios would be taking a crack a portraying the globe trotting adventurer and confirmed that producer/screenwriter/actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge would be penning the series and that Fleabag and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny actress would be taking up the dual pistols of Lara Croft.

Well a show would be quite dull if it only featured a single actor, so Amazon Studios revealed the supporting cast of the show and includes legendary actress Sigourney Weaver.

Here is a list of actors and the roles they will be taking on in the show.

Martin Bobb-Semple is Zip – Zip is Lara Croft’s long-standing tech support and friend.

Jason Isaacs is Atlas DeMornay – Atlas is Lara’s uncle.

Bill Paterson is Winston – Winston is the long-standing Croft family butler.

Jack Bannon is Gerry – Gerry is Lara’s personal pilot and snack collector.

John Heffernan is David – David is an exhausted government official who finds himself tangled up in Lara’s unusual world.

Celia Imrie is Francine – Francine is the Head of Advancement at the British Museum, focused solely on raising funds and glasses of champagne.

Paterson Joseph is Thomas Warner – Thomas Warner is a senior government official brought in to clean up an almighty mess.

Sasha Luss is Sasha – Sasha is a fierce, deeply competitive new adversary of Lara’s.

Juliette Motamed is Georgia – Georgia is a devoted, by-the-books curator at the British Museum, dedicated to the ‘proper’ preservation of history.

Sigourney Weaver is Evelyn Wallis – A mysterious, high-flying woman who is keen to exploit Lara’s talents.

August Wittgenstein is Lukas – Lukas is an illegal raider who shares history with Lara in more ways than one.

Given how well received Amazon Studios’ Fallout series has been, I think we might have a chance at a good adaptation of the Tomb Raider franchise. Hopefully we’ll get a release window for the show sometime in the future.