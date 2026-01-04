Awesome Games Done Quick returns in 2026 with its first event kicking off right now

2026 isn’t even a week old, but the team at Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) is running right out of the gate and is looking to start speedrunning for charity as the organization kicked off its first event this weekend with AGDQ 2026!

Starting today, January 4th and closing out on January 10th, speedrunners will be congregating at the Wyndham Grand in Pittsburgh to showcase their skills and raise money for charity. Games which will be put to the test will include Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo,

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, but the festivities will kick off with a Super Mario Sunshine run (Get it, cause it’s a game based in a tropical environment, while the event is taking place in the middle of winter…oh that speedrunner humor!).

So once Mario sets off to Isle Defino, the action won’t stop as there will be programming taking place 24/7 until the stroke of midnight on January 11th. During this time viewers are urged to donate to the event where 100% of the proceeds will go to the Prevent Cancer Foundation. So if you’re impressed with the skills of some of these speedrunners, why not chip in to make their efforts worthwhile.

If you are not able to attend the event in person, all the action can be viewed on the group’s official Twitch Channel from January 4th to January 10th, 2026.







