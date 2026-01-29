All the details from the Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Direct!

In case you didn’t have a chance to check out the 20+ minute Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Direct presentation stream this morning, here are some of the highlights of the event.

Nintendo did indeed announce a release date, April 16th, 2026 and it’ll be coming to the original Switch specifically, though it’ll be compatible with the Switch 2.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream will feature deep customization, and players can create detailed Mii characters with new face paint options, distinct personalities, unique voices, and specific “quirks” (like how they sleep or eat).

They also dived into the gameplay too, and touched on new features such as the Palette House Workshop for DIY item creation, the ability to have up to eight Miis live as roommates, and full island customization including landscape editing and moving buildings.

And maybe most importantly (for better or for worse), they revealed that the game runs on real-world time, which will encourage players to check in daily to help residents solve problems, build relationships, and manage island facilities like the Fresh Kingdom food mart and T&C Reno home supply.

Anywho, check out the new screens, art and the full Direct video below, and stay tuned!

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream screens:



Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Direct



Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Direct 1.29.2026

In today’s Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Direct presentation, Nintendo shared a closer look at the first new entry in the Tomodachi Life series in more than 10 years, and some of the elements that players can look out for when the game launches for the Nintendo Switch system on April 16. The game will also be playable on the Nintendo Switch 2 system. In the Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream game, players can create Mii characters based on family, friends and anyone they can imagine, and have them inhabit a vibrant, eclectic island where almost anything can happen. Customize Mii characters right down to their personalities, little quirks and living spaces, then see what weird and wonderful things they’ll get up to. Give them an occasional nudge to divulge what’s on their minds, help them solve life’s problems, cultivate their friendships and more. In this game, time passes the same way as the real world, so try and drop in on your Mii characters daily as they continue to live their best island lives! See below for more detailed information on the game: Mii Characters With Character – In Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, players can fully customize and envision Mii characters as family, friends and more. Your experience can differ based on the Miis you create as residents, so feel free to experiment and grow your island population!

– In Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, players can fully customize and envision Mii characters as family, friends and more. Your experience can differ based on the Miis you create as residents, so feel free to experiment and grow your island population! Create Many Miis – There are two ways to create Mii characters: Choose “Get Help” to answer questions about their facial features, or “From Scratch” to select from various face types, hairstyles, eyes and more. There are many parts to choose from, some of which are new to this game, and you can create even more imaginative looking Miis with robust face paint options, too. After that, you can customize their name, height, body type, gender, voice and aspects of their personality, including how quirky they are, their energy levels and more.

– There are two ways to create Mii characters: Choose “Get Help” to answer questions about their facial features, or “From Scratch” to select from various face types, hairstyles, eyes and more. There are many parts to choose from, some of which are new to this game, and you can create even more imaginative looking Miis with robust face paint options, too. After that, you can customize their name, height, body type, gender, voice and aspects of their personality, including how quirky they are, their energy levels and more. Help Residents Connect – Once created, Miis will need some help getting on their feet. One way to do this is to bring various residents together. Drop Miis near each other and different situations might play out: They may discuss their favorite foods or bond over their love of monster trucks. Once acquainted, the Miis will be able to interact on their own. You can also have up to eight residents live together as roommates, and they’ll react differently when sharing a home. With multiple Miis under one roof, some unexpected dramas may unfold!

– Once created, Miis will need some help getting on their feet. One way to do this is to bring various residents together. Drop Miis near each other and different situations might play out: They may discuss their favorite foods or bond over their love of monster trucks. Once acquainted, the Miis will be able to interact on their own. You can also have up to eight residents live together as roommates, and they’ll react differently when sharing a home. With multiple Miis under one roof, some unexpected dramas may unfold! Visit Island Shops and Facilities – Help Miis discover their favorite eats and culinary curiosities at Fresh Kingdom food mart ; pick up a range of everyday attire and out-there outfits at Where & Wear clothing ; revamp rooms and living spaces at T&C Reno home supply (there are even rooms for Miis who dream of sleeping in a supermarket or a library!); shop for reasonably priced items that change depending on the time of day at the Marketplace ; gather island decorations at Quik Build amenities ; tune into the MNN news station to keep up with the Miis and everyday happenings on the island; and stage a fun photo op for Miis at Foto-Tomo photography and more.

– Help Miis discover their favorite eats and culinary curiosities at ; pick up a range of everyday attire and out-there outfits at ; revamp rooms and living spaces at (there are even rooms for Miis who dream of sleeping in a supermarket or a library!); shop for reasonably priced items that change depending on the time of day at the ; gather island decorations at ; tune into the to keep up with the Miis and everyday happenings on the island; and stage a fun photo op for Miis at and more. Palette House Workshop – Create a wide range of elements at this artsy workshop to further enliven island life! Design pets for Mii characters, draft up custom drinks, sketch a resident’s favorite TV show, decorate a special item of clothing, draw the exterior of a house and ground tiles, and go wild by creating original items for your island, too.

– Create a wide range of elements at this artsy workshop to further enliven island life! Design pets for Mii characters, draft up custom drinks, sketch a resident’s favorite TV show, decorate a special item of clothing, draw the exterior of a house and ground tiles, and go wild by creating original items for your island, too. Make Your Island Yours – Change up your island’s aesthetic with landscape items, such as trees, plants, benches, vending machines, bouncy playground rides and more. Move shops and houses around, expand areas of land, and more based on suggestions from residents or personal preference.

– Change up your island’s aesthetic with landscape items, such as trees, plants, benches, vending machines, bouncy playground rides and more. Move shops and houses around, expand areas of land, and more based on suggestions from residents or personal preference. More Ways to Customize – And add some flourishes to Mii characters by gifting them little quirks that can give them even more individuality, like poses they may strike, how they enjoy their food or having them toss and turn while they sleep, for example. You can also gift them favorite phrases to spice up their sentences. Try finding little quirks that fit each Mii! Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream launches on Nintendo Switch April 16 and will also be playable on Nintendo Switch 2. Pre-orders will be available on Nintendo eShop and on My Nintendo Store later today.