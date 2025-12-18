Nintendo eShop Update: Rogue Prince of Persia, System Shock

If you’re looking forward to spending the next few weeks in holiday mood, then good news: this week’s eShop update includes a whole bunch of new games to enjoy on your Switch or Switch 2. We’re getting a couple of new roguelikes (The Rogue Prince of Persia and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate), a classic shooter (System Shock), some fun deckbuilders (Clutchtime: Basketball Deckbuilder and CloverPit), and lots more!
- The Rogue Prince of Persia – Dive into a thrilling and epic adventure, where every action pulses to the heady rhythm of an intense soundtrack. Master fluid, acrobatic and responsive combat, paired with challenging parkour. Death after death, forge your own playstyle with every run. Through exploration and encounters, find a way to right your wrongs and save the Persian kingdom envisioned by Evil Empire! The Rogue Prince of Persia is available now on the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch systems.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – Unleash the Turtles in a roguelike quest to rescue Splinter from the Foot Clan – now on Nintendo Switch 2! Brace yourself for fast-paced, roguelike action with randomized power-ups, room layouts and boss modifiers. Take control of all four Turtles, each wielding unique powers, and team up with friends for bodacious co-op1 gameplay. Explore iconic NYC locations, upgrade your Turtle powers and prepare to face off against formidable enemies. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is available now.
- Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Classics:
- Rayman 2: The Great Escape – Vicious robot pirates from deep space have invaded the planet, determined to conquer and enslave all. In their path of carnage, they’ve exploded the Heart of the World and scattered the planet’s energy source: 1,000 Yellow Lums. Rayman lies powerless aboard the pirates’ prison ship, drained of his magical abilities in the aftermath of the Heart of the World’s destruction. But when all seems lost, Ly the Fairy sends Rayman an ally… Now, Rayman must make his escape from the prison ship, restore the Heart of the World, and put an end to the pirates’ reign of terror! In this iconic 3D action platformer released on the Nintendo 64 system in 1999, race and battle across intricately designed areas, from rain forests to narrow canyon passes, in search of four magical masks to awaken the ancient spirit Polokus. Only he can restore all of Rayman’s powers and help defeat the pirates. Defeat enemies by shooting them with Rayman’s magical fists as you collect Yellow Lums and regain your strength. Run, jump, swim, climb, slide, swing, or even fly with Rayman’s hair helicopter-style! Rayman 2: The Great Escape is available now for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members2.
- Tonic Trouble – Trouble up to your bow tie! The friendly (but careless) alien, Ed, accidentally dropped a mysterious can of Tonic onto Earth while exploring the galaxy. The toxic goo unleashed a series of bizarre mutations on humans, plants and animals alike! Now Ed’s been sent to Earth to retrieve the Tonic before it can provoke even more disasters. Unfortunately, the can has fallen into the hands of the brutish ruffian Grögh, who has gained incredible power and declared himself Master of the Earth! As Ed, you’ll have to explore 12 weird worlds and accomplish perilous missions to defeat Grögh in order to remedy this disaster. Jump, climb, fly, crawl, and even pogo in this zany brew of action adventure and mind-bending puzzles. Tonic Trouble is available now for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.
Nintendo Music:
- Tracks in the Palm of Your Hand – Get ready to take a musical journey back to Sarasaland with the Super Mario Land soundtrack – now available on the Nintendo Music3 app! Experience the distinct sounds of Mario’s first Game Boy adventure with tracks including “Birabuto Kingdom BGM,” “Princess Daisy Rescued?” and “Tatanga the Mysterious Spaceman.” For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Activities:
- Kirby Air Riders: “Race to the Finish!” Event – A new online event is taking place in the Kirby Air Riders game for Nintendo Switch 2. The “Race to the Finish!” event features race-type Stadium events. Choose a machine that’s well suited to racing and focus on powering up your speed! Nintendo Switch Online members can join the event to earn in-game rewards like street names, stickers and themes to customize your license. Participants can also earn an in-game Holiday Cap headwear reward to deck out their Rider with! Who will be crowned the speediest racer of all? This event is live from Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. PT until Dec. 25 at 7 p.m. PT.
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Free Update 2 – Take on more new challenges in the latest free update to the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment game for Nintendo Switch 2. After completing the main story, you can replay certain battles to fight more powerful foes, including appearances from Phantom Ganon. Plus, you can earn additional Unique Skills for the Mysterious Construct and unlock Forbidden Difficulty for an even greater challenge and increased rewards!
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch 2:
- A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Cast n Chill – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Factorio – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – Available Dec. 22
- System Shock
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Asphalt Champions – Available Dec. 22
- Auto Sport Racing Simulator – Available Dec. 19
- Battle Pixel
- Big Trouble in Little Chimney – Available Dec. 19
- Cat Girl Survivor – Available Dec. 22
- CloverPit Gamble – Available Dec. 23
- Clutchtime: Basketball Deckbuilder
- Cosmic Arcade Tycoon – Available Dec. 19
- Crowded Mysteries 2: Winter Romance – Available Dec. 23
- Cup Heroes – Available Dec. 19
- Demonspire
- Dive Expedition – Available Dec. 20
- EGGCONSOLE YUUREIKUN MSX2
- Electronics Puzzle Lab 1 & 2 Collection – Available Dec. 23
- Escape game R00M08
- Hidden Cats on Christmas – Available Dec. 24
- LuminousStoria
- Monsters in Cards – Available Dec. 20
- Nordic Ashes: The Complete Saga – Available Dec. 19
- Oppidum
- Raptor Evolution – Available Dec. 20
- Sheepy: A Short Adventure – Available Dec. 24
- Sports Challenge: 65 Games Edition
- Super Ultimate Fighters X
- The Days Without Gods
- Timore 6: The Cadaver
- Unholy Adventure: Mystery – Available Dec. 22
- What is Older?
- Woodle Tree Bundle – Available Dec. 24
- Zumba – Dragon’s Marble Trial