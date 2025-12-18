Nintendo eShop Update: Rogue Prince of Persia, System Shock

If you’re looking forward to spending the next few weeks in holiday mood, then good news: this week’s eShop update includes a whole bunch of new games to enjoy on your Switch or Switch 2. We’re getting a couple of new roguelikes (The Rogue Prince of Persia and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate), a classic shooter (System Shock), some fun deckbuilders (Clutchtime: Basketball Deckbuilder and CloverPit), and lots more!

As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here: www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.