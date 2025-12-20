Gaming Age Holiday Gift Guide 2025

Can you believe we are already heading into 2025 Holidays? Sure, it feels like it was Summer not so long ago… but now it’s that time of year where we shop for family and friends and many times have no clue what to buy some of them.

The good news is — the Gaming Age team is here to help with some great Holiday Gifts for all kinds of gamers, collectors, tech lovers and overall kids at heart. You may even find something you want that you can tell someone to pick up for you!

Read on for our 2025 Holiday Gift Guide. (Ed’s Note: which is a work-in-progress as always, so check back for updates)

Benny For PS5/PC Players Low On Storage: Seagate Astro Bot 5TB external Drive — $159.99 Th e 2024 Game of the Year is finally starting to get merchandise and what better way to have PlayStation’s mascot in your home then on a themed external Drive for your PS5. Capable of handling 5TB, it’s a great way to store your PS4 games, music and movies and even archive your PS5 games. I’m also a sucker for themed hard drives from Seagate as I use their previous Star Wars and Gears of War drives on my consoles. I do wish external NVME drives were possible since you cannot run PS5 games off these drives, but being able to have your library accessible and just needing to transfer to your internal or NVME drive safes on the varying speeds from the PSN, especially during the holidays. For Mobile Audio Enthusiasts: Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE — $100 These buds work for even the smallest ears. I’m not usually a fan and typically an Apple user, but these surprised me and have a strong battery life. I always thought you needed to be an android user. It’s nice this is not the case. Another easy sell is this model has substantially better noise cancellation than the pro models which also adds value. I have strayed from earbuds for most of my life but find using these more than most headphones due to the comfort alone. As a studio musician, these were nice to experiment with to see how my mixes would sound compared to all streaming platforms and the balance in tone was surprisingly smooth for ear buds. Being able to hear the highs and lows without them bleeding like I’ve experienced with other wireless headphones, they are ones I can use to hear a mix early on. For Active Content Creators: JLab Create Wireless Lav Mic System — $49.99 As a content creator on Tik Tok, I find many users start to use mics instead of their phones mic and you can really tell the difference. While I have tested some lavalier mic systems I’ve ordered from Amazon, they didn’t work well, and I ended up losing a full interview due to them not providing the noise cancellation they were supposed to. I have been spending time with the JLab Create set and they have been great for recording videos in my office and cancelling out the previously noticeable outdoor noise heard in my videos. A solid gift for any up and coming content creator that uses their phone. For Stylish Headphone Wearers: JLab Rewind Wireless Retro Headphones — $19.99 These just scream nostalgia. Even if they didn’t sound good, these are one of the coolest headphone designs out there. I’m a sucker for retro boomboxes, cassette players so these headphones fit right in. But to make them even cooler, they are wireless. They would make an awesome White elephant gift or for any fan of Stranger Things. Highly recommended. For Portable Party People: JBuds Party Speaker — $69.99 While working a hybrid job, I am at my home desk often and my work can sometimes allow me to listen to music while working. The challenge I face is I don’t have a radio like many of us used to have. Listening to music from your phone speaker isn’t the greatest. Trying out this Party speaker was great because now I can listen to my Apple music, or podcasts with much more clarity. The only downside is clearly your phone will get other notifications so this cloud would be great if you have For Gamers Who Want Stylish Eye Protection: GUNNAR Optiks Tioga Blue Light series Glasses — $249.99 I’ve had the pleasure of testing out a variety of Gunnar Glasses from the Marvel “Miles Morales” Enigma, to the Fallout “Vault 33” styles and found something that I enjoy with each. With Gunnar’s latest line “Tioga” it gave me the chance to understand why it’s worth investing in your eye. As a creative that spends an alarming amount of hours on a screen between work, podcast, voice over, music composition, this can increase your eye strain dramatically, which can affect your work. With the “Tioga” they feel like a boutique pair of glasses that are also stylized, comfortable, and extremely light weight. These have become my everyday glasses and can also be seen in my recent episodes of Pressed For Time. While not all are fans of gaming glasses, those that want to reduce eye strain and headaches from screen time should check out Gunnar, even if the “Tioga” is not your cup of tea. They have an awesome Sale with a mystery pair for just $10 bucks. My mother “Mamma Rose” just got a pair and they were Black Panther which made her happy! For Home Theater Fans: Nanoleaf 4D Screen Mirror and Lightstrip Kit — $89.99 If you are a movie buff or gamer that loves immersion, this is a great way to add some visual flair to your entertainment center. I’ve seen these setups in the past like the Panasonic Hue, but this one is much more streamlined and the LEDs stick better than previous attempts I’ve made. As a physical media collector, I”ve finally invested in a stand alone 4K Bluray player and seeing the movies in their best format with some visual immersion works well for me. I spent years demoing the visual and audio experience in retail so to have a similar set up at home is pretty cool and it’s very affordable. Cool gift for the cinephile. For Organized Gamers: Nanoleaf Pegboard Desk Dock — $49.99 As a gamer, a place to store controllers is always a challenge. While this device doesn’t solve all the issues, if you game at a desk or have a couple controllers you like to highlight, (i.e. special editions or pro controllers) this is a neat dock. While it’s not a dedicated charging station, you will have some slick LED lighting to go along with any other lights at your desk or even home entertainment center. There are also some USB ports on the back of the dock which is great for quick access for those with PCs under the desk that may be inaccessible. There is also a desktop app you can use to customize the lighting, patterns and more. It’s a piece I feel not many know exists but would appreciate the concept for their gaming desk.

Dustin For Gamers in Need of a New 4K Display: Samsung S95F 4K OLED TV — $1,899.99 While I’ve been no stranger to 4K gaming, this year started to bring a host of problems with prior TV, and I finally decided to upgrade for the first time in years. After scouring online reviews, suggestions, and a whole lot of video comparisons, I decided to go with the Samsung S95F 4K 55” OLED TV. This TV is a HUGE upgrade for me compared to my prior set. As most know, OLED is the way to go over traditional mini-LED or even QLED sets, and the difference has been huge for me. Not having to deal with any sort of light bleed is fantastic on its own, but this particular set has amazing colors and detail to it, solid calibration options out of the box, and easy to understand smart features that are now standard with most televisions. One big feature that I love on this particular TV is the matte finish to the screen. My primary gaming set-up is in my living room with two windows off to the right of the room that always manage to have a little light squeeze through no matter how I try to position the curtains and blinds. With my old set, depending on the time of day, it was a challenge to watch or play anything due to the amount of glare I’d get. Now, with the Samsung S95F’s matte finish screen, I have zero issues with glare during the day, or at night when the room lights are on. It’s amazing how much it really minimizes this annoyance, and if you’re in a similar position with your current room layout, I cannot overstate how much of a difference this has made for me. Obviously not everyone may want to shell out $1900 on a new TV right this moment, but if you are in the market, I’d highly recommend this particular model. It’s been such a big improvement for both movie watching and gaming this year that I can’t ever imagine going back to my old TV. For Classic Hong Kong Movie Fans: Shout! Studios Presents Hong Kong Cinema Classics 4K UHD Releases For fans of Hong Kong cinema, in particular Hong Kong action films of the ‘80s and ‘90s, Shout! Studios has been doing fantastic work releasing long out-of-print movies this year, particularly their John Woo helmed UHD’s that have been stuck in rights purgatory for quite a while. I’ve personally purchased their 4K releases of Hard Boiled, A Better Tomorrow Trilogy, and The Killer, and I’ve been suitably impressed with each film. The last HD version of Hard Boiled and The Killer came courtesy of the old Dragon Dynasty imprint from years ago, and even then those particular editions weren’t really up to snuff compared to other Blu-Ray releases. However, Shout! Studios has done fantastic work in updating these films for 4K release, and outside of some noticeable grammar issues in the subtitles for The Killer, I’ve been really happy with the releases I’ve picked up so far. Granted, it’s kind of tough to find a copy of Hard Boiled at the moment, but both The Killer and A Better Tomorrow Trilogy are still readily available, and there are other upcoming releases available for pre-order like A Bullet in the Head, so there’s no better time to jump in like now. If you have an action fan in the house, and they haven’t had a chance to see any of these films before, then these releases are must-buys this holiday season.

Chris D. For Classic Gamers: My Arcade Atari Gamestation Go — $179.99 The Atari Gamestation Go is a self contained handheld system packed with 200 Atari Games built right in. It features games from the Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, and also other games from companies like Jaleco and Piko Interactive. It also features a wide variety of Arcade titles from Atari, Jaleco and Piko as well as the Arcade version of Namco’s Pac-Man. You can also play a “Sped up” version of the Arcade Game where Pac-Man goes super fast, and of course, the Atari 2600 version of ol’ Circle Man is included too. Priced at only $179.99, this is a must for the Atari Fan on your list, or as a special gift for yourself. The value of what you get here really cannot be beat.

Paul R. For Transformers Fans: Transformers Compendium One and Transformers Deluxe Edition Book 01 — from $42.99 For us children of the 80s, The Transformers was the best! Okay, that might be my own personal preference but regardless of that it was a huge franchise back then and continues to be today. So these recommendations are a combination of the past and the present. The Compendium One gathers fifty comic issues from the original Marvel run of Transformers, beginning in 1984, and puts them in one massive book. While Transformer Deluxe Edition gathers the first twelve issues from the latest Transformers comic run created by Skybound. This is a bit of a double dip for me (which is going to be a gift guide trend for me) as I included the first paperback of this series on my gift guide for 2024, but this series continues to be incredible with both story and artwork, so I had to include it. Either of these would be great for any Transformers fan in your life and if you know a die hard fan like myself, why not go with both?

For WWE Fans and Switch 2 Owners: WWE 2K25 Switch 2 Edition — $49

I typically don’t include video games on the gift guide as I like to deviate from the site standard, but having played the Switch 2 version of WWE 2K25 and previously reviewing 2K25 for the PS5 I felt like it had to be included. The Switch 2 version of WWE 2K25 can battle it out with the current gen versions in nearly every way and it’s also portable. Never before have wrestling fans had the chance to play the most recent version of any handheld WWE franchise release that so closely mirrors its current console brother, it’s truly incredible what has been done with this release and it has me really anticipating 2K26. It is worth mentioning that the game is just a code in a box, so there is no difference in buying digitally or “physical” from brick and mortar. Portable Royal Rumble matches is what any wrestling fan would want for the holidays and it will make for great smack talk at the dinner table.

Stan For Switch 2 Players Who Need To Accessorize: GENKI’s Game Accessories The Switch 2 came out with a bang in June, and while its software library isn’t exactly bursting to the brim, I’m sure the console’s better days are yet to arrive. So with that said you probably want to make sure the purchase is protected to ensure you’re able to enjoy what’s to come. In comes Genki, a company whose origin is explicitly tied to the Switch and one of its “gaps”, with new hardware out, you better know that the company will be there to ensure the 2nd iteration of the Switch is well accessorized. As a portable console, you absolutely want to make sure the screen remains as pristine as possible, and the Aegis Shield can be installed with minimal fuss. Each Aegis Shield comes with 2 screen protectors, so you can replace a heavily damaged protector down the line or be charitable and pass the extra to a friend. If you’re not a big fan of the console wobbling inside the dock, then perhaps one of the case offerings sate that irrational concern. The Force Field 2 is perfect for those who only play in handheld mode, featuring grips which include a slot to hold game keys. For those who need a tight grip on their Joy Cons, the Attack Vector is your best bet. This case comes with 3 swappable grip styles that easily slide on and off. Both cases also add a magsafe ring which leads to our final item. Sometimes you’ll want to grab more Crystal Banana or finish off one more Knock Out Race, but your console just doesn’t have the juice to get you through your session. Well if you don’t necessarily want to tether yourself to the AC adapter, the Energy Pack is your best bet. This compact battery can be attached to your device via a magsafe ring (The pack comes with an adhesive mag safe circle if you didn’t opt to buy any of Genki’s Switch 2 cases), it also comes with a perfectly sized usb-c cable which won’t turn the back of your device into a jumbled mess. The pack also includes a mini-lcd screen which gives you a numeric indicator of the battery’s remaining charge making sure there’s no ambiguity on how many more Crystal Bananas you can collect before you need a recharge. If you picked up the Switch 2 and want to make sure it’ll last for the long haul, then Genki is here to make sure your device will retain its value when you eventually trade it in for an OLED or some sort of “Pro” model down the line! Genki is also running multiple promotions this holiday season which includes items up to 30% off and free shipping for purchases over $69 dollars, so grab those accessories at a discount while you can!

Matthew For Retro Gaming Fans: AYN Thor — $299.99 Given the astronomical sales of the Nintendo DS (and the very healthy sales of the 3DS), we’ve always known that there’s a market out there for clamshell handhelds. But despite the explosion of retro handhelds in recent years, very few of the Chinese manufacturers that largely make up the market seemed interested in that form factor. 2025 changed all that, though, with an explosion of clamshells of all sizes, abilities, and price points, ranging from the Miyoo Mini Flip or the Anbernic RG-34XXSP up to the Retroid Pocket Flip 2 and beyond. We even saw a company essentially clone the DS, with the Anbernic RG DS (though the jury is still out on its performance). But if you really want to get the most out of a clamshell, there’s really just one choice: the AYN Thor. While it’s not a perfect replacement for the 3DS due to some minor screen latency issues, it comes awfully close — and it’s powerful enough that you can also play more modern systems, like the Wii U, and you can play some PC games on it with some crazy wizardry. In fact, it’s even strong enough that you could play two retro games on it at the same time, if you were really crazy (or play a game on one screen while watching YouTube on the other). For Portable PC Gamers: Lenovo Legion Go S — from $699

As I wrote back when I reviewed it (https://gaming-age.com/2025/07/lenovo-legion-go-s-review/), as a Windows PC, the Legion Go S isn’t that great. But put Steam OS on there, and suddenly you have the perfect successor to the Steam Deck. It’s a little more powerful and it’s a lot less bulky, and it’s at a price point that makes it all worthwhile.