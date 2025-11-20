The invasion will be physical as Dotemu details hard copies of Marvel Cosmic Invasion



Marvel Cosmic Invasion is set to make landfall on December 1st, but that isn’t stopping publisher Dotemu from letting potential defenders of Earth learn how they can enlist. Unfortunately those who desire the physical edition will have to wait unlike their digital brethren as the tangible copies of Tribute Games’ latest beat’em up will come out on March 13th 2026. However I’m sure the wait will be worth it especially for those who pick up the deluxe edition of the title.

For those that pay the 20 dollars extras will receive a Blu-Ray Disc or full Switch Cartridge (no Game-Key Cards here true believers!), a hand illustrated Steelbook featuring Annihilus menacing watching the game’s 15 character cast assembled, 15 5.32 x 6.69″ art cards featuring the playable cast, a 21.38 x 13.31″ poster and two sheets of stickers featuring the cast.

In case you need a refresher, Marvel Cosmic Invasion is a beat’em title which posits…What If the Annihilation Wave struck during the 90s. The game features gorgeous pixel art and four player action where each player can swap between two heroes of their choice. As someone who had played the game’s demo with random online folks, I can safely say the action gets crazy when you have four players on screen.

Physical copies of Marvel Cosmic Invasion can be pre-ordered at retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Walmart and will ship starting March 13th, 2026. Those who want to throw down immediately can purchase the title when it releases digitally on December 1st on PC and consoles.