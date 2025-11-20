Nintendo eShop Update – Kirby Air Riders, SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide, Tomb Raider: DE

There’s a jam-packed, and well-rounded selection of new Nintendo eShop titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including the Switch and Switch 2 version of Kirby Air Riders, SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, BUBBLE BOBBLE Sugar Dungeons, along with Hello Kitty Island Adventure Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, and many, many others.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Kirby Air Riders – Pick your rider, pick your machine and mount up for competition! Take on your rivals in frantic arena battles or fast-paced races on the ground and in the air in the Kirby Air Riders game. Use the Boost Charge button to brake and control your turns as your machine automatically fights for top speed. Fill your Boost Charge Gauge as you drift around the bend and release it to trigger an explosive dash. Experience fast-paced vehicular action with Kirby Air Riders, available now on the Nintendo Switch 2 system.
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – Embark on a cozy adventure with Hello Kitty and Friends – Hello Kitty Island Adventure Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is available now! The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition includes GameChat1 and mouse controls with higher framerates and smoother visuals. Explore and restore a mysterious island while befriending beloved Sanrio characters like Hello Kitty, Kuromi, My Melody and Cinnamoroll! Learn what they love, adventure alongside them and become best friends. Create your own character and team up with a friend to explore Big Adventure Park as you craft, create and collect to make your ultimate island paradise.
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition – The Definitive Edition of the critically acclaimed action-adventure is here! Dive into the cinematic title that forced Lara Croft to grow from an inexperienced young woman into a hardened survivor. Re-built for next-gen consoles and featuring an obsessively detailed Lara and a stunningly lifelike world, Lara must endure high-octane combat, customize her weapons, and overcome grueling environments to uncover the island’s deadly secret. Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition is available on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch!
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide – Save Bikini Bottom in this brand-new ghostly adventure. A clash between the Flying Dutchman and King Neptune has unleashed ghostly mayhem all over Bikini Bottom. SpongeBob and Patrick will need all their skills, bravery and – dare we say – wit, to return life to what passes for normal. Join Bikini Bottom’s most notorious duo on their ghostliest adventure yet. SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide is available now on Nintendo Switch 2.
Nintendo Music:
- Let’s Move It! – Get ready to groove while you move, because the soundtrack for the Wii Fit Plus game is now available on Nintendo Music2! Find your go-zone with sounds like “Wii Fit Plaza,” “Table Tilt” and “Rhythm Kung Fu (Beginner/Advanced)!” For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Activities:
- Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island + Emerald Rush DLC Event – [So Strong It’s Funny] – The next monthly limited-time event for the Donkey Kong Bananza game DK Island + Emerald Rush paid DLC3 is almost here! During the “So Strong It’s Funny” event, you’ll smash your way through the grassy plains of “Hilltop Layer” for a chance to collect statues of Lanky Kong and Chunky Kong, who you may recognize from the Donkey Kong 64 game! Grab your hard hat and get to work – this event will take place from Nov. 25 at 12 a.m. PT to Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
- Mount up for adventure with the exclusive Kirby Air Riders keychain! – Celebrate the recent launch of the fast-paced vehicle action game, Kirby Air Riders with this accessory that showcases Kirby on his Warp Star machine, ready to boost and spin into action. Presented on a stylish navy strap featuring the official Kirby Air Riders logo, it’s a great way to carry your passion for the game. You can redeem 600 My Nintendo Platinum Points4 to get it!
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Save up to 50% During the Cyber Deals Sale! – For a limited time, find great deals on select games when you shop on Nintendo.com or Nintendo eShop on your device. This sale starts today at 9 a.m. PT and ends Dec. 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
- Retailer Black Friday – Beginning Nov. 23, select retailers – including both official Nintendo US stores – will offer deals on physical versions of Nintendo Switch games: Princess Peach: Showtime!, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (suggested retail price of $39.99 each); as well as Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo Switch Sports, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Splatoon 3 (suggested retail price of $29.99 each).
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- As I Began to Dream
- BOSSGAME: The Final Boss Is My Heart – Available Nov. 21
- Boxville Collection
- Brotherhood – Available Nov. 26
- BUBBLE BOBBLE Sugar Dungeons – Available Nov. 26
- BUBBLE SYMPHONY – Available Nov. 26
- Capybara Journey Go
- Crocs’s Dynamite Blast – Available Nov. 21
- Demonschool
- Difficult Game About Letters
- Flag Trivia Quiz: Four Choices!
- Gensou -Yumegokochi- Illusion -Dreamlike- – Available Nov. 22
- Glory Hunters – Available Nov. 25
- Hypno Halo – Available Nov. 25
- Love is all around 2
- Magical Girls
- MahjongPuzzle 8
- Michael’s Dream Adventure
- Moonring DX
- Mortal Trap Dungeon – Available Nov. 22
- Neon Inferno
- Ozymandias
- Picnic Girls
- Revival: Recolonization
- R-Type Delta: HD Boosted
- Samurai Academy: Paws of Fury
- Schildmaid MX – Available Nov. 26
- Shadow Rift: Feral Strike
- Solid Void Art Nonograms
- Sumikkogurashi Create a Wonderful Sumikko Island!
- Terrifier: The ARTcade game – Available Nov. 21
- Truck Simulator 2025: City Work Delivery
- Village Climb Obby – Available Nov. 21
- Zombie Disaster Drill
- Zombie Royale io
