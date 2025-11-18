PlayStation Black Friday Deals include $100 off PS5 hardware, Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle, accessory discounts, more

Following Nintendo’s lead on announcing Holiday deals for 2025, Sony has revealed some decent sales and offers for PlayStation 5 hardware and accessories which will begin on November 21st for a limited time.

The official Black Friday site for this season will show the latest deals for the year, though they are starting strong with a newly announced $399 PS5 Digital Edition – Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle and a $449.99 PS5 Console 1TB – Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle (both with exclusive in-game content & 1,000 V-Bucks), along with $100 off non-bundled PS5, PS5 Pro consoles as well as a $100 discount on PS VR2 hardware.

But wait there’s more. There’s $20 – $30 off various accessories , from the DualSense Edge to the PlayStation Portal remote player, along with software deals as well. Offers, sales and deals will be available via direct.playstation.com along with other local and online retailers too.

As for PlayStation Plus offers, players can nab plans at a 33% discount for 12 months, and also upgrade to a higher plan at a discount as well.

See some of the details below, and stay tuned for more as the Holiday shopping season heats up.

Deals on PS5 consoles: The PS5 Digital Edition 825GB – Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle will be available at a recommended retail price of $399.99 USD and the PS5 Console 1TB – Fortnite Flowering Chaos Bundle will be available at a recommended retail price of $449.99. The bundle offerings feature PlayStation-exclusive in-game content** and 1,000 V-Bucks.

In select regions, players can also save $100USD on PS5 consoles and $100 USD on PS5 Digital Edition consoles.*

Gamers looking for the most visually impressive PS5 gaming experience can also save $100 USD on PS5 Pro consoles.* Deals on PS5 accessories and games: $100 USD off PlayStation VR2

$20 USD off PlayStation Portal remote player

$20 USD off Pulse Elite wireless headset

$30 USD off Pulse Explore wireless earbuds

$30 USD off DualSense Edge wireless controller

$20 USD off DualSense wireless controller

$20 USD off Access controller

Various discounts on PS5 games such as Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Lost Soul Aside, Astro Bot, and God of War Ragnarök.