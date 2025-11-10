Nintendo reveals Holiday deals and offers for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

With the Holidays creeping up rather quickly now, Nintendo was the first out of the gate in announcing Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers it seems.

TL:DR version is that no, console hardware will not be on sale, but physical versions of quite a few first party titles will be, beginning on November 23rd, including The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Princess Peach: Showtime and Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe for only $39.99, and some $29.99 titles such as Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo Switch Sports, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Splatoon 3.

Otherwise there will be deals on select amiibo, officially licensed Samsung MicroSD Express Cards and more.

See all the announcements of offers and deals below!