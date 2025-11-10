Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 devs talk about the all new co-op shared “Endgame” experience

What do Call of Duty players usually do when they get through the story mode? They probably just jump into multi-player (or they skip the entire single player experience and do that anyway, but we digress), but that’s where Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is different. Endgame, the all new co-op shared experience, will allow up to 32 players in squads of up to 4 to continue on after the campaign.

There’s a whole lot of information in the official blog post on the subject, but also in the new Dev Talk episode drop, which is embedded below. Stay tuned for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 launch in T-4 days!

Dev Talk – Co-Op Campaign: Endgame | Call of Duty: Black Ops 7



Dev Talk - Co-Op Campaign: Endgame | Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Watch this video on YouTube

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 – Endgame screens:

Endgame is the culmination of the story, where the world fully opens up for 1-32 players in squads of up to four. Working together on Avalon across a variety of missions, players will wield personalized abilities and face unexpected challenges, putting everything they’ve mastered throughout the story to the test.