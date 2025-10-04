ZZZ’s spooky Version 2.3 update arrives October 15th

On September 29th, 2025, HoYoverse announced another major update to one of their several extraordinary titles. This time, we were given insights into Zenless Zone Zero’s Version 2.3 update, “Memories of Dreams Bygone”. Arriving on October 15th, Haunted Tales await Proxies with the Spook Shack and the newly unlocked Timesworn Hills area, where ghost stories echo through abandoned ruins in the Hollow. Lucia, Yidhari, and Komano Manato join the roster as new playable Agents, accompanied by fresh gameplay, outfits for Vivian and Manato, and engaging new events to sink your teeth into and acquire some sweet, sweet polychromes.

The newly revealed Timesworn Hills region, being famous for abundant Lumite ore deposits, conceals all sorts of secret facilities and testing ground ruins full of chilling legends thriving on word of mouth. Tales of miners who vanished within the Miasma, the tolling of a scary phantom bell, creatures capable of seeing into people’s hearts, and hypnotists capable of ensnaring victims in an endless dreamstate all haunt this terrifying land. The next chapter of your adventure begins with the case of missing miners and Porcelumex employees, requiring Proxies to venture deep within the Hollow to uncover unsettling truths.

Naturally, HoYoverse won’t let you tackle such a mysterious problem without some strong new additions to your squad. The members of the Spook Shack bring not only an interest in supernatural tales, but also formidable strength to any battlefield they’re found in. Lucia, an S-Rank Ether Support Agent and devoted Ethereal fan, wields dreamlike powers to recreate and summon Ethereals into combat. By accumulating Dream Points, she can enter a Dream state and unleash Ether Veil: Wellspring, boosting all allies’ max HP while enhancing team damage through increased Sheer Force and triggering Aftershocks. Following Lucia is Yidhari, an S-Rank Ice Rupture Agent, who embodies both risk and resilience. She’ll gain Sheer Force based on her max HP, and her ice attacks always inflict Sheer DMG, piercing through enemy defences. If you’ve played a HoYoverse game before, you know how amazing defense piercing can be when utilized properly. Her damage increases as her HP drains, rewarding a balance of HP loss and recovery. Not only does she pierce enemy defenses, but she gets stronger with less HP. Meanwhile, Komano Manato, now joining the battlefield as an A-Rank Fire Rupture Agent, unleashes Sheer DMG with attacks also scaling on his HP values. In addition to these fantastic new additions to Zenless Zone Zero’s roster, we’ll see the return of S-Rank agents Vivian (Ether – Anomaly) and Ju Fufu (Fire – Stun) in this version’s banners.

ZZZ continues to gear up to deliver eventful content and optimized combat experiences throughout its updates. In Version 2.3, Soldier 0 – Anby will be enhanced through revised combat mechanics and boosted performance to unleash her latent combat potential. New gameplay “Threshold Simulation” offers tactical and combat challenges as Proxies deploy multiple squads of characters to withstand interconnected battles, so plan your teams out and prepare to fight. The event “When Dreams Remain Unfinished” introduces turn-based combat, where players command various categories of monsters with unique traits and tactical positioning. Completing the event also grants Proxies a free Agent Manato as a reward. Additionally, the beloved “SNAP! Shining Strike” photography event returns with an upgrade, offering more freedom with camera controls, diverse filters and frames, allowing players to capture stunning scenes.

As New Eridu’s story continues to unfold, Zenless Zone Zero offers a stunning glimpse at what lies ahead for players. Agents coming in the future, including Banyu, Dialyn, Zhao, and Ye Shunguang, are being prepared to join Proxies in their journeys. As a token of gratitude for embarking on adventures still on their way, Proxies can claim a bonus 600 additional Polychromes in addition to the regular rewards of 10 Encrypted Master Tapes and 10 Boopons during the Version 2.3 update cycle. Prepare yourself for yet another action-packed content drop from HoYoverse in Zenless Zone Zero when Version 2.3 releases on October 15th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, iOS, and Android.