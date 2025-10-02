Nintendo eShop Update – Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2, Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles

There’s a solid and well-rounded selection of new Nintendo eShop titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including the Switch and Switch 2 version of Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2, FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles, along with Switch releases for Sonic Wings Reunion, Carlos the Taco, Monument Valley: The Collection, Söldner-X: Himmelsstürmer and many others.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 – Travel the galaxy with Mario in two classic adventures, featuring enhanced resolution (1080p on Nintendo Switch and 4K on Nintendo Switch 2 with a free update), a new Assist Mode and more! In the Super Mario Galaxy game, Mario meets Rosalina, and must rescue Princess Peach and recover the stolen Power Stars from Bowser. In Super Mario Galaxy 2, Mario teams up with Yoshi and travels across the universe in Starship Mario, a flying vessel shaped like Mario’s head! Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 are available now on Nintendo eShop.
- FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – Step back into the story of ambition, betrayal and honor that defined a generation in this iconic RPG. Featuring fully voiced dialogue, enhanced graphics and multiple gameplay improvements, players can lead their party in exhilarating encounters where strategic positioning and forward planning determine the outcome. Use the varied terrain of 3D battlefields to your advantage, skillfully manipulate the turn order, and victory will be yours for the taking! FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition for the Nintendo Switch 2 system is available now, along with a Nintendo Switch version on Nintendo eShop.
Nintendo Music:
- Encore! Encore! – Get ready to step back into the spotlight as the dazzling soundtrack to the Princess Peach: Showtime! game is available now on Nintendo Music1, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks! The show must go on with showstopping sounds including “A Perfect Rehearsal,” “Assassin Disco,” “Captivating Prelude” and more. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
My Nintendo Store:
- The Nintendo Switch 2 system is now available to purchase on the official My Nintendo Store – no invitation required! Additionally, the limit on Nintendo Switch 2 systems and select accessories has been increased to two per item, per customer: https://www.nintendo.com/us/gaming-systems/switch-2/.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- A Wild Last Boss Appeared! ~Black-Winged Survivor~ – Available Oct. 4
- Battle Suit Aces – Available Oct. 7
- Broken Rules Collection
- Candy Rangers
- Candy Trail
- Carlos the Taco – Available Oct. 3
- Castle Crumble – Available Oct. 3
- Castle of Heart: Retold – Available Oct. 3
- Catching Spirits
- Cats Visiting El Dorado
- Colorama Cubes
- Craft Your Way
- Dawnfolk – Available Oct. 7
- EGGCONSOLE ARAMO MSX
- Flight Simulator 2025 – Available Oct. 3
- Grill it! Sanma
- Guchio Rising Mountain – Available Oct. 8
- Hidden Legends
- Lost in Fantaland – Available Oct. 8
- Lovely Spot the Difference
- Monument Valley: The Collection
- Mystic Pathways: Crystal Quest – Available Oct. 8
- no brake no gain
- Piggly Pagly Boom – Available Oct. 3
- Project 7: Escape Room
- ROUNDS
- Shujinkou
- Smith & Dungeon: Crafting the Legendary Weapons
- Snow Aces League – Available Oct. 4
- Söldner-X: Himmelsstürmer – Available Oct. 3
- Sonic Wings Reunion – Available Oct. 7
- Squirrel Madness & Silent Mist
- Super Mining Mechs – Available Oct. 8
- To Farm Lands
- Torched
For news and updates on all things Nintendo, you can also check out the free Nintendo Today! smart-device app. Whether it’s news about games, info about your favorite characters, or videos and comic strips — you’ll get personalized fun every day.