Princes Zelda takes on the Demon King in the latest Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment trailer

The release of the next action-packed The Legend of Zelda spinoff is imminent! Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment for the Nintendo Switch 2 — which is a follow up to Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and leads to the events of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, is due to launch on November 6th, 2025, so Nintendo saw fit to drop a fresh trailer.

In Age of Imprisonment, Princess Zelda takes the lead alongside King Rauru to take on Demon King Ganondorf and his invasion, which is the topic of the latest video embedded below. The footage shows off the team up mechanics in action, including powerful, unique Sync Strikes and abilities.

Check out the trailer and details, and make sure to pre-order it now.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – Unite Against the Demon King



Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – Unite Against the Demon King – Nintendo Switch 2

Watch this video on YouTube

In the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment game for the Nintendo Switch 2 system, the fate of ancient Hyrule hangs in the balance. Stand alongside Princess Zelda as Demon King Ganondorf’s dark forces sweep across the kingdom and witness the beginning of this previously untold chapter of Hyrule’s history that ultimately leads to the events of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. In Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, King Rauru and Princess Zelda must lead a desperate defense against an invasion that will determine the fate of the kingdom. The very survival of Hyrule and its people rests on the courage of heroes willing to stand together against Ganondorf’s legion. You’ll meet various characters within the story, including some new faces like Calamo, a boisterous Korok wandering Hyrule in search of a place to put down roots; and the Mysterious Construct, who can transform and take to the skies. You’ll also encounter more familiar figures during your adventure. Alongside Princess Zelda, players will also get to know the legendary Sages, including Agraston, the worldly chief of the Gorons, the courageous Zora queen Qia, and Raphica, the quick-witted leader of the Rito. To defend the kingdom, these heroes must form a united front against Ganondorf’s invasion. By having two characters work together, you can unleash powerful Sync Strikes to give yourself an edge in combat. Different character combinations will produce different kinds of Sync Strikes, such as granting characters buffs or creating constructs you can control. Try out different pairs and deliver devastating blows to the opposition! So, rally your allies and use their signature abilities to vanquish hordes of enemies when Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment launches Nov. 6 for the Nintendo Switch 2 system. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop and My Nintendo Store.