Go back in time and restore the Earth in Once Upon a Katamari out now on PC and consoles

Has it really been fourteen years since we last saw what the King of All Cosmos and his family was up to? Well it seems once the spotlight has shown on this enigmatic deity, he has gone and devastated the cosmos and he’s charged his only son to fix everything. Board the S.S. Prince and go back into the past to roll up memories to restore the earth and the stars in the present.

From prehistoric times, the age of pirates, and even ancient Greece, take requests from the local populace and roll up anything that will stick to your katamari to ensure you’ll create impressive celestial entities. You can also customize the prince or his numerous collectible cousins and participate in KatamariBall, a sport which has you growing your katamari in size and collecting points by posting up in a specific spot. Think Capture the Flag, but you can even capture your opponents as well!

Once Upon a Katamari (see our review here!) is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5.

Once Upon A KATAMARI – LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL



Once Upon A KATAMARI - Launch Trailer

