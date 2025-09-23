Skybound hedges their bet by announcing “probably” the best Invincible Panel at NYCC 2025

New York Comic Con is a little over 2 weeks away and exhibitors are starting to reveal what they’ll be bringing to the biggest pop culture event held in the Big Apple. Skybound Entertainment has just shared what they’ll be bringing to the Javits Center and some other spots in Manhattan.For those who have badges for the con, they can find out the latest about Invincible and the Energon Universe. Friday Evening October 10th at 5:30pm Skybound presents…in their words “Probably the Best Invincible Panel in the History of Invincible Panels”, featuring Robert Kirkman, Gillian Jacobs, Steven Yeun and other members of the animated series’ voice cast as they discuss what’s could be coming for the show’s 4th season.

We’ve all wished our favorite cartoons would be able to permanently cross over and Skybound’s Energon Universe finally combines the Transformers and G.I. Joe together. For those looking to find out what is on the horizon, get to the Room 406.1 on Saturday October 11th at 1:15pm where Robert Kirkman, Joshua Williamson, Tom Reilly, Jorge Corona, Conor Hughes and others will shed light on what’s to come!

Just because you might not have the cash or time to get to NYCC, fret not! Skybound will also feature events offsite that won’t require a badge to attend.

EVO attendees were amongst the first to experience the violent tag fighter Invincible VS. However if you find yourself near OS NYC at 3pm on Friday, October 10th, you can check out the game and its latest roster. EVO attendees might’ve gotten to try the game first, but the attendees of this event will probably be the first of the public to get their hands on Omni-Man!

If you’re the type who loves chasing autographs and opportunities to briefly speak to your favorite creators, then Midtown Comics might be your destination on Friday the 10th. Some members of the Energon Universe group (Joshua Williamson, Tom Reilly, Jorge Corona, Andrea Milana, Andrei Bressan, Conor Hughes) will be doing a group signing at Midtown Comics, New York City’s Biggest Comic Shop!

So it seems if you’re a big Skybound fan, the Friday of the NYCC weekend will probably be your toughest day. For those of you who hope to cram everything in, I salute your drive.

New York Comic Con will be taking place at the Jacob Javits Center from October 9th to the 12th, 2025.