Nintendo eShop Update – Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree, LEGO Voyagers, Platypus Reclayed

There’s a jam-packed, and well-rounded selection new Nintendo eShop titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including the Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree, LEGO Voyagers, Platypus Reclayed, Puzzle Quest: Immortal Edition, and many others.

As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here: www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals and a number of high profile pre-orders are set to be available soon too.

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.