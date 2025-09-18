Nintendo eShop Update – Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree, LEGO Voyagers, Platypus Reclayed

There’s a jam-packed, and well-rounded selection new Nintendo eShop titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including the Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree, LEGO Voyagers, Platypus Reclayed, Puzzle Quest: Immortal Edition, and many others.
As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here: www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals and a number of high profile pre-orders are set to be available soon too.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
Nintendo eShop Gift Card [Digital Code]
1 used & new available from $20.00
Purchase on Amazon
Pre-orders:
- Borderlands 4 – Experience outrageous enemies and killer loot on the dangerous new planet of Kairos. Become an unstoppable force blasting through enemies with an arsenal of weaponry. Deftly defy death from every direction as you flex your skills with glide, dodge, fixed-point grapple and more! Hop into the action when Borderlands 4 launches Oct. 3 on the Nintendo Switch 2 system. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
- EA SPORTS FC 26 – The Club is yours in EA SPORTS FC 26! Play your way with the overhauled gameplay experience powered by community feedback. Plus, experience Manager Live Challenges for the new season with fresh and authentic storylines, and Archetypes inspired by greats of the game. Hit the pitch when EA SPORTS FC 26 launches Sept. 26 on the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch systems. Early access of EA SPORTS FC 26 Ultimate Edition will be available starting Sept. 19. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – Race across land, sea, air and space in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds! Warp through Travel Rings to dimensions where something new awaits around every twist and turn. Speed to victory solo or as a team in a variety of offline and online modes1 and compete against players from around the world. Build the ultimate vehicle to match your racing style, unlock gadgets to gain the upper hand, and unleash power-up items to bring home the win! Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds launches on Nintendo Switch Sept. 25. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
DLC:
- Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island & Emerald Rush – In this paid DLC2 expansion to the Donkey Kong Bananza game on Nintendo Switch 2, you’ll barrel around with Donkey Kong and Pauline on DK Island – the home of some familiar faces. Once you’ve finished the main game’s story, Void Kong will offer you a position in Void Company collecting as much emerald ore as you can in Emerald Rush, both on DK Island and in Layers from the main game. In each run of this new mode, you’ll collect fossils to gain helpful Perks for different effects, and smash Banandium Gems to power up DK with different skills! Play this mode to unlock new fashions, collectable statues that can be displayed on DK Island and more. The Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island & Emerald Rush DLC is available now! A free demo of the main game is also available now on Nintendo eShop.
Nintendo Music:
- Symphonies from Space – Some new tunes are approaching at warp speed! The Super Mario Galaxy 2 soundtrack is available now on Nintendo Music3, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks. Reach the stars with stellar jams including “Sky Station Galaxy,” “Yoshi Star Galaxy,” and “Cloudy Court Galaxy.” For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
My Nintendo Store:
- The Nintendo Switch 2 system is now available to purchase on the official My Nintendo Store: https://www.nintendo.com/us/gaming-systems/switch-2/.
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch 2:
- LEGO Voyagers
- Lynked: Banner of the Spark – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – Available Sept. 19
Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- “GUDETAMARUN” – Running GUDETAMA ! But GUDETAMA wants to be Gudegude ~
- .cat 2
- All of You
- Alphadia III
- Backyard Pirates! – Available Sept. 19
- Bad Cat
- Block Rush: Mega Obby – Available Sept. 19
- BooBooBooster
- Brain Training! Art Puzzle
- Car Parking – Garage Simulator – Available Sept. 23
- Cat Needs – Available Sept. 19
- Class of Heroes 3 Remaster
- Dino Party Island
- Dot Connect
- DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party – Available Sept. 19
- Earthion
- EGGCONSOLE DAIDASSOU PC-8801
- Electronics Puzzle Lab 2 – Available Sept. 24
- Extinction Rifts
- Fling it! Shoe Kicking
- Folly of the Wizards – Available Sept. 19
- Formula Legends
- Gangsters in Love
- Gloomy Eyes
- Hidden Cats in Tokyo
- HYAKKI YAKO Survivors
- HYKE:Northern Light(s)
- Illusion of Itehari
- LEGO Voyagers
- LumineNight
- Lynked: Banner of the Spark
- Marisa of Liartop Mountain – Available Sept. 19
- Meatshaker
- Meow Moments: Celebrating Beats & Books – Available Sept. 24
- Monster Ramp Racing
- Neko Ramen – Available Sept. 24
- Platypus Reclayed
- Pocket Nook
- Port Logistics Simulator: Dockside Harbor Handling – Available Sept. 19
- Puzzle Adventures Bundle – 4 in 1
- Puzzle Quest: Immortal Edition
- QQQbeats!!!
- ROAD59 -A Yakuza’s Last Stand- – Available Sept. 24
- ROLLING STAR
- Storm Lancers
- Temari Trials
- Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree – Available Sept. 19
- Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter – Available Sept. 19
- Wander Stars – Available Sept. 19
- Wizordum – Available Sept. 23
For news and updates on all things Nintendo, you can also check out the free Nintendo Today! smart-device app. Whether it’s news about games, info about your favorite characters, or videos and comic strips — you’ll get personalized fun every day.