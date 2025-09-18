Nintendo eShop Update – Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree, LEGO Voyagers, Platypus Reclayed

Paul Bryant09 mins

There’s a jam-packed, and well-rounded selection new Nintendo eShop titles launching for Nintendo Switch platforms today and/or soon, including the Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree, LEGO Voyagers, Platypus Reclayed, Puzzle Quest: Immortal Edition, and many others.

As usual, there are sales and deals happening as well, which is always located over here:  www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals and a number of high profile pre-orders are set to be available soon too.

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.

Pre-orders:

  • Borderlands 4 – Experience outrageous enemies and killer loot on the dangerous new planet of Kairos. Become an unstoppable force blasting through enemies with an arsenal of weaponry. Deftly defy death from every direction as you flex your skills with glide, dodge, fixed-point grapple and more! Hop into the action when Borderlands 4 launches Oct. 3 on the Nintendo Switch 2 system. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
  • EA SPORTS FC 26 – The Club is yours in EA SPORTS FC 26! Play your way with the overhauled gameplay experience powered by community feedback. Plus, experience Manager Live Challenges for the new season with fresh and authentic storylines, and Archetypes inspired by greats of the game. Hit the pitch when EA SPORTS FC 26 launches Sept. 26 on the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch systems. Early access of EA SPORTS FC 26 Ultimate Edition will be available starting Sept. 19. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – Race across land, sea, air and space in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds! Warp through Travel Rings to dimensions where something new awaits around every twist and turn. Speed to victory solo or as a team in a variety of offline and online modes1 and compete against players from around the world. Build the ultimate vehicle to match your racing style, unlock gadgets to gain the upper hand, and unleash power-up items to bring home the win! Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds launches on Nintendo Switch Sept. 25. Pre-order is available now on Nintendo eShop.

DLC:

  • Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island & Emerald Rush – In this paid DLC2 expansion to the Donkey Kong Bananza game on Nintendo Switch 2, you’ll barrel around with Donkey Kong and Pauline on DK Island – the home of some familiar faces. Once you’ve finished the main game’s story, Void Kong will offer you a position in Void Company collecting as much emerald ore as you can in Emerald Rush, both on DK Island and in Layers from the main game. In each run of this new mode, you’ll collect fossils to gain helpful Perks for different effects, and smash Banandium Gems to power up DK with different skills! Play this mode to unlock new fashions, collectable statues that can be displayed on DK Island and more. The Donkey Kong Bananza: DK Island & Emerald Rush DLC is available now! A free demo of the main game is also available now on Nintendo eShop.

Nintendo Music:

  • Symphonies from Space – Some new tunes are approaching at warp speed! The Super Mario Galaxy 2 soundtrack is available now on Nintendo Music3, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks. Reach the stars with stellar jams including “Sky Station Galaxy,” “Yoshi Star Galaxy,” and “Cloudy Court Galaxy.” For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.

Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2:

My Nintendo Store:

Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch 2:

Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

