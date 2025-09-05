Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater has sold 1 million units worldwide since launch

I guess people still want Metal Gear games? Hoping to bring the franchise to a brand new generation of gamers, Metal Gear Solid Δ offers modern visuals, controls and accessibility options to give the title which sits chronically at the beginning of the Metal Gear Saga a new way to experience the 2004 classic which was originally a PlayStation 2 title.

Our very own Austen loved Delta and his thoughts are best summed up with the following quote “The remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 is as well done as you would’ve hoped it would be.”. It seems other gamers agree as the title has accrued sales of over 1 million units since its launch on August 26th. Delta’s producer Noriaki Okamura and creative producer Yuji Korekado have stated in media appearances that the purpose of Delta is “about keeping the legacy of gaming’s premier stealth action series alive”. Given the reception to the title, I think we can safely expect more remakes of games from this franchise.

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

