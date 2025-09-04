Find out who are the actors giving voice to the Vault Hunters of Borderlands 4

With Borderlands 4 set to release next Friday September 12th, Gearbox decided they should probably reveal who are the people who will be breathing life into this batch of Vault Hunters you will be playing as. In a video that was released yesterday we learned that these voice acting veterans will be in your ear as you begin your quest to take down Timekeeper on the planet of Kairos.

Starting off with Amon the Forgeknight, he will be voiced by Ray Chase, whose roles include Bruno Bucciarati (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind), Puri-Puri Prisoner (One-Punch Man) and Gendo Ikari in Netflix Re-dub of Neon Genesis Evangelion. If you feel Harlowe the Gravitar sounds like Shinobu Jacobs from the No More Heroes series, congratulate yourself for having some keen ears as you are able to discern the vocal stylings of Kimberly Brooks!

Every Borderlands has to have a Siren and in Borderlands 4 it’s Vex. She is voiced by Judy Alice Lee, who actually doesn’t have a wikipedia entry, but probably should as she’s the voice of Luna Snow in one of this year’s biggest games…Marvel Rivals. Rounding off this quartet is Alejandro Saab who will be voicing Rafa the Exo-Soldier, Saab is a veteran VA who has been involved with multiple HoYoverse titles such as Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail and Zenless Zone Zero.

Outside of the 4 Vault Hunters we also learn of some of the other non-playable cast members voice actors. The most notable is Dave Fennoy (The Walking Dead: A Telltale Game, and oh the voice of Hulu) who will be playing the game’s main antagonist the Timekeeper. Series Veterans Mad Moxxi and Claptrap will be voiced by Brina Palencia and Jim Foronda respectively. In a bit of spoilery review it seems the two of the Vault Hunters from Borderlands 3, Zane and Amara will be making some sort of appearance as their voice actors Cian Barry and Zehar Fazal were amongst the cast listed.

Well given Ashly Burch isn’t amongst this reveal…does this mean that Borderlands players will be given a reprieve from the manic Tiny Tina? If so perhaps I might give this fourth entry a shot as it’s been a while since I’ve shooted and looted.

Perhaps I’ll boot up the game when Borderlands 4 comes to PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on September 12th, 2025.

In addition, the supporting cast of English-language voice actors featured in Borderlands 4 features plenty of new and familiar faces alike: The Timekeeper – Dave Fennoy

Rush – Delbert Hunt

Levaine – Erica Luttrell

Defiant Calder – Trevor Devall

Moxxi – Brina Palencia

Claptrap – Jim Foronda

Zane – Cian Barry

Rush – Delbert Hunt

Levaine – Erica Luttrell

Defiant Calder – Trevor Devall

Borderlands 4 launches worldwide on September 12, 2025 via PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. It will also be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on October 3, 2025 and is available for pre-order now across all platforms.