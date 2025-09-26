Fox Hunt online multiplayer for Metal Gear Solid Δ set sneak out on October 30th

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater is the gift that keeps on giving. Konami has announced that their unique online multiplayer experience, Fox Hunt, has an official release date: October 30th, 2025.

Fox Hunt is a free update that will support up to 12 players and will roll out with 2 modes — Survival Capture, which is centered around a team-based multi-phase mission, and Survival Intrude, which features zone-based, hold your ground style of gameplay.

Players can utilize MGS sneaking mechanics and techniques such as AT-CAMO and Naked Sense stealth tactics in Fox Hunt, which is looking like a ton of fun so far.

Have a look at the announcement with details and some screens, and head on over to the official site for more!

Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. (KONAMI) today announced the release date for “FOX HUNT” a new online multiplayer experience coming in a free update to METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam). The FOX HUNT release date was first revealed during the “METAL GEAR – PRODUCTION HOTLINE” at the KONAMI Tokyo Game Show 2025 stage event. “FOX HUNT” is a brand-new online multiplayer mode, dropping players into the series’ iconic jungle stealth action setting. Engage in high-stakes, cat-and-mouse encounters that blend survival tactics with the signature sneaking mechanics that define the Metal Gear experience. Survive until the end: Join the covert unit ‘FOX’ as a candidate member and participate in survival-style training missions. Survive by procuring weapons and equipment in the field. Two types of game modes will be available with up to 12 players. Survival Capture: A tense, multi-phase mission where victory hinges on capturing the elusive Kerotan frogs. Their numbers dwindle as the match progresses, forcing players into intense clashes as they race to secure each frog and outlast their opponents.

A tense, multi-phase mission where victory hinges on capturing the elusive Kerotan frogs. Their numbers dwindle as the match progresses, forcing players into intense clashes as they race to secure each frog and outlast their opponents. Survival Intrude: A high-pressure mission where players must hold their ground inside a designated zone to progress through each phase. As the match advances, the number of zones shrinks, making stealth and positioning even more critical. Experience authentic stealth tactics with “AT-CAMO” and “Naked Sense.” Each player is equipped with an AT-CAMO suit as standard gear, allowing them to instantly deploy a full-body suit that changes camouflage patterns to suit different scenarios—whether evading pursuit, launching surprise attacks, or infiltrating. Detect enemies and items using Naked Sense, an action that detects enemy presence and item locations.